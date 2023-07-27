A major barrier to developing the former saleyards site in Delacombe is no longer an issue, with a 19th century legal restriction now removed.
A key issue around the saleyard site was the King's caveat - which has now been lifted by the state government, City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said, announced in the state government gazette
The caveat was placed in the 1800s that the site be used for in association with saleyards.
The 14-hectare site, which had been previously to become the athletes' village for the now cancelled 2026 Commonwealth Games, was highlighted as "concerning" by Ballarat's mayor.
When the games were cancelled on July 18, Cr Hudson said the greatest concern was around the athletes' village at the former Delacombe saleyards and if the site's remediation would be rushed.
In light of the restriction's removal, Cr Hudson said it was a piece of the puzzle falling into place for a better outcome.
"Now that's lifted which means whatever the best strategic outcome is for that site, that can be considered as we go forward," he said.
"If there is a better opportunity, at a better planned outcome for the saleyard site that removes King's caveat, the contamination of soil, extra drainage - we get a better long term outcomes for social and affordable housing."
At the July 26 council meeting, City of Ballarat council chief officer Evan King addressed the loss of the games, saying the message forward was securing funds without a "long-winded process" and also a way forward for the sale yard site.
"We made it clear around the saleyard site and our expectation is that the King's caveat gets removed, the site gets decontaminated, that civil works are undertaken including drainage at both the saleyard site and Victoria park which then provides a great blank canvas for the best use of that site in the future," Mr King said.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
