Planning is underway for construction of a new senior learning precinct at Damascus College as its new principal Steven Mifsud marks his first year leading the school.
With increasing numbers of students at year 12 level, the new facility will feature areas for independent study, collaborative working spaces, and gatherings to encourage greater connection.
The last building project at the school was a $5.5 million Damascus Events Centre operating as an exam centre and gathering space along with a commercial kitchen, uniform shop and the College Archives Centre, which opened in 2021.
And in recent years they have invested in developing STEAM educational programs, supported by renovations to the Genevieve McDonald Science Wing, and new music, ensemble, and tuition spaces.
Although still in planning stages, the school hopes to have the new senior learning precinct ready for the 2025 school year.
Mr Mifsud said his first year at the school had passed quickly and he was excited about how the school was building on its strategic plan of "Be Our Best".
Having worked at schools in Melbourne, he said there was a "uniqueness" about Ballarat students - a genuine honesty, humbleness and community culture.
"There's a great synergy about our young people being their best and using each and every day as a learning experience to find out who they are as young learners and global citizens," he said.
"I've grown to love the strong sense of co-education and respectful relationships and right relationships between all people and all their diversity."
As a new leader in Ballarat he spent the first six months talking to key stakeholders, getting to know staff and students, parents and the wider community.
He has also bought a new format to the school's traditional open days, for students looking to start at the school in 2025.
In addition to traditional open days, they will run a festival-like open night for prospective families on October 17. Open night bookings can be made at damascus.vic.edu.au/enrolment/visit-us
