Ballarat Associated Schools' representatives have missed out on places in the Herald Sun Shield senior and intermediate girls' football grand finals.
Ballarat Grammar School lost an intermediate division one semi-final on Tuesday and Ballarat Clarendon College lowered its colours in a senior division one semi-final on Wednesday.
INTERMEDIATE DIVISION 1
Carey Grammar 8.8 (56) d Ballarat Grammar School 4.5 (29)
Sacred Heart College 6.13 (49) d Strathmore Secondary College 3.7 (25)
SENIOR DIVISION 1
Caulfield Grammar School 12.11 (83) d Ballarat Clarendon College 5.1 (31)
Melbourne Girls Grammar 6.7 (43) d SEDA College 4.4 (28)
The BAS gets its next chance in boys' division one semi-finals next week.
Ballarat Clarendon College faces Maribyrnong College in the seniors at Sandringham on Wednesday.
Maribyrnong represents School Sports Victoria.
Parade College (Associated Catholic Colleges) takes on Padua College (Southern Independent Schools).
St Patrick's College has reached the intermediate semi-finals and will tackle Rowville Secondary College (SSV) at Sandringham on Tuesday.
Parade College (ACC) plays Marcellin College (Associated Grammar Schools Victoria) in the other semi-final.
St Pat's is the reigning intermediate division one shield holder.
The senior boys' division one grand final is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9 at a venue yet to be decided.
The intermediate boys' division grand final is set down for Sandringham's Trevor Barker Oval on Thursday, August 10.
