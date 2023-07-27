The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Review

BAS shield hopes sit with Ballarat Clarendon College, St Pat's boys

By The Courier
Updated July 27 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat Associated Schools' representatives have missed out on places in the Herald Sun Shield senior and intermediate girls' football grand finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.