THIS could actually be Upstate co-founder Gail Asbell's favourite of her gyms, largely for breathing new energy and vibes into an old Ballarat building.
The space, on the corner of Lydiard and Mair streets, will be the seventh location for the predominantly Geelong-based Pilates and yoga brand.
Ms Asbell and her sister and co-founder Charelle Cuolahan are proud country girls from Colac and, while they have two gyms in Melbourne, they remain passionate about expanding into regional areas and renewing heritage sites.
"This building is the grandest [for Upstate] in terms of scale and letting the building be the hero. There are views right out the windows to the heart of central Ballarat," Ms Asbell said.
"...I felt Ballarat has a similar market and opportunities to Geelong. I went to uni in Ballarat and have a lot of connections here. We never want our gyms to just be a capital city brand and there is a real gap in the market."
There has been a growing interest in the site as it has transformed with its trademark bright, yellow neon lights taking place in the windows. The yellow is to evoke happiness.
The site was previously home to women's only gym Fernwood, which outgrew the space and moved into a custom-fit space on Creswick Road in part of what was The Courier former offices.
Upstate's new precinct has been in the spotlight for major builds in planning. This includes a seven-storey residential building and a five-storey office space that would essentially wrap around Upstate's corner site. Nearby a $10 million, six-storey GovHub companion office building has been marked for the private car park space next to restaurant Moon and Mountain.
Upstate has opened up spaces into two upstairs studios - one for mat Pilates and yoga - the other for reformer Pilates classes. Space is reserved downstairs for future expansion into Upstate's popular boxing classes but Ms Asbell said it was important to get the initial classes, including instructors, moving first.
There is a strong focus on class diversity, from strength Pilates to soundbath meditation and relaxation classes, with options for people to modify to suit their own levels and ability.
Encouraging ways for people to move and feel the benefits of moving is important to Ms Asbell and her sister, who ventured into the fitness industry about 10 years ago.
"I always worked in marketing but how we both start practising yoga was after we lost our brother in a car accident and we used yoga to work our way though it," Ms Asbell said.
"We wanted to create a brand about how good movement can make you feel. It's not about how you look, it's about moving and feeling good in your body."
Ballarat marks Upstate's third new gym opening within three months, following a new studio in Ocean Grove and a relocation in Torquay.
Upstate has recruited hometown instructor Annie Crosby as Ballarat studio coordinator.
Ms Asbell said the business momentum also allowed a chance to build more opportunities for prolonged careers in the fitness industry, which was predominantly female and casual.
"It's been busy but you learn from each [gym] and what works well," Ms Asbell said.
Upstate Ballarat opens on Saturday.
IN OTHER NEWS
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.