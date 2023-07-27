According to local winemaker Leigh Clarnette, Ballarat's taste for red wines has matured greatly over the past decade as the city's hospitality scene has exploded.
Mr Clarnette of Clarnette Wines, who founded Red Series more than 10 years ago, is now one of the 22 producers sampling their wines for Red Series visitors at Ballarat Mining Exchange on Friday and Saturday.
Where once they had to "almost drag people in" to the event, this year it has grown to be the biggest yet with three sessions and up to 1200 people expected.
And a decade ago about 70 per cent of wine consumed was white, but it has swung the other way to be around 70 per cent red now.
"There are lighter styles on the market now that enable people to enjoy reds all year round. The diversification that has come into our scene in the last 10 years has made reds across the board more approachable for the general public."
That growth in popularity and maturing of the city's food and beverage taste buds has also been reflected in the growth of the Red Series.
"The advent of the Mitchell Harris Wine Bar certainly has been proactive, and the substantial food scene in Ballarat has changed so much in that 10 years which has been an absolute godsend because when I came here it was still sausage and vegetables," Mr Clarnette said.
"In those days we couldn't get trade to come to Red Series because they were interested in selling South Australian wines, and now they come because there's good booze here ... and as members were are not just promoting Red Series we are exhibiting to local restaurateurs, food and wine sellers."
The Red Series is also an opportunity for Grampians and Pyrenees wine producers to showcase new vintages and varieties to an audience who enjoy all styles of red wine.
Dalwhinnie Wines sales manager Richard Younger said they would have a new product Dalwhinnie LDR - a newer style of their classic shiraz with 40 per cent whole bunch compared to their normal Moonambel Shiraz.
"It gives it a different flavour and different aroma to it, and it will be really interesting to see how people respond," he said.
Dalwhinnie, like many other producers, often use the Red Series to release their latest vintage.
Mr Clarnette said two very different groups of people are expected to indulge in the region's best red wines at Ballarat Mining Exchange this weekend.
He said the traditional Saturday afternoon visitor was more "serious" sampling the wines slowly, or parents coming late afternoon after children's sport, while those coming to the Friday and Saturday evening sessions would be more "upbeat".
Red Series is at Ballarat Mining Exchange on Friday July 28 and Saturday July 29.
