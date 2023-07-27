The Courier
Red Series 2023 celebrates Ballarat's growing taste for red wine

By Michelle Smith
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 12:11pm
According to local winemaker Leigh Clarnette, Ballarat's taste for red wines has matured greatly over the past decade as the city's hospitality scene has exploded.

