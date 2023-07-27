BFNL 2023: Player-coach stepping down, undecided on playing future

The Ballarat Football Netball League has lost another coach with a highly-respected playing coach stepping down at the end of the season.
This season will be East Point playing coach Jackson Merrett's last as coach of the Roos.
The former Essendon footballer also remains undecided on his playing future at Eastern Oval.
"I'm not 100 percent committed to that (playing next season) at this point in time but there is a possibility," Merrett said.
"Coaching is a large commitment, something had to give with family, work and study."
Merrett is the older brother of triple-Essendon best and fairest winner Zach Merrett, and played 56 games for the Bombers between 2012 and 2018.
He was announced as playing coach for 2023 during East Point's 2022 campaign, signing on under a two-year deal.
Merrett replaced the outgoing Jake Bridges, who stepped down due to family and work commitments.
"I thoroughly enjoyed it but I didn't want to continue coaching if I wasn't going to be able to fully commit to it," he said.
"It is a great group at East, it wouldn't be fair if I was to go around again next year with the time commitment.
"The sole reason behind finishing up was that time allocation and wanting to explore some other interests as well.
"I don't want footy to continue to rule my life as it has the past 20-25 years."
East Point football operations manager Dean Hetherington said he had loved what Merrett had brought to the club since arriving in 2022.
He said the club "certainly" wanted to keep him on as coach next season but would look to chase the best coach it could immediately.
East Point currently sits seventh but has the opportunity to leapfrog Redan into the top six at the weekend.
Lake Wendouree coach Jack Fitzpatrick and Melton South co-coach Jason Hamilton also stepped down earlier this season.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
