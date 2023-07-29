The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Business

Ballarat flour mill Allied Pinnacle celebrates 100 years of manufacturing

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
July 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An iconic Ballarat manufacturer has celebrated a 100-year milestone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.