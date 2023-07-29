An iconic Ballarat manufacturer has celebrated a 100-year milestone.
Allied Pinnacle staff marked the Trench Street mill's centenary on Thursday by unveiling a plaque, cutting a cake and sharing lunch.
Built in 1923 by Otto Muller, the mill's previous names have included Garden City Flour Mill, Bunge and Allied Mills. It has operated as Allied Pinnacle, Australia's leading flour and bakery manufacturer, for the past six years.
The mill remains one of only four major flour mills in Victoria, supplying flour and bakery products across the Australia. It employs 22 staff with a quarter of those employed for three decades or more.
Ballarat mill site manager Paul Panozzo has worked at the mill for 32 years.
He said the 100-year anniversary was a remarkable milestone and the company had survived because past and current owners had a belief to invest and grow.
"The Ballarat mill has a number of long-term employees, so the centenary means a lot. Throughout our long and historic tenure, we have faced challenges, disruption and uncertainty, which we have managed to overcome," Mr Panozzo said.
He said the Ballarat mill was a specialty flour mill, producing organic, rye and durum flour. The flour is supplied across Australia and to Ballarat's organic noodle manufacturer Hakubaku and McCain Foods.
Allied Pinnacle is not a name consumers see on supermarket shelves, rather, it provides the ingredients which are turned into products including pizzas, noodles and pasta.
Mr Panozzo said he looked forward turning up at the mill everyday since he started in 1991 because he enjoyed it.
"It's been a combination of the work that I do, or have done in the past. It's always been changing, it's not the same job day in and day out. It's been evolving as my roles have changed and the business has changed," he said.
"It's a great job to do and it's a great group of people. There's a long tenure here and that's because of the connections you build with people."
Milling is one of the oldest trades in the world. The industry combines traditional skills with modern technology to produce a wide range of flours.
Mr Panozzo said staff had experienced change and continuous improvement, and it was a testament to them for adapting to the changes.
He said the Ballarat flour mill was one of the leading manufacturers in the city in terms of volume, producing a significant tonnage of product.
"There are a lot of transport coming in and out of this site. There is one waiting to be loaded right now. It will take a load down to our warehouse in Melbourne and that product will be distributed. We supply Arnott's in Queensland so we have a long reach," Mr Panozzo said.
"There is a confidence in the business for us to continue to produce specialty flours. We are strategically positioned within the Allied Pinnacle group."
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson, who unveiled the plaque, was a former mill employee, having started in the quality control laboratory in 1987 on the day after his last VCE exam.
He said his father George Hudson worked at the flour mill in charge of the silos and grain receiving for 33 years, while his elder brother Danny, grandfather George Hudson Senior and two uncles, all had periods of employment at the mill.
"It's great to think the mill is here after 100 years," Cr Hudson said.
Allied Pinnacle has committed ongoing investment in the Ballarat mill to ensure it remains agile and responds to consumer demands.
Allied Pinnacle chief executive officer David Pitt said he was grateful to the Ballarat team to fulfil the company's mission of creating market leading solutions from grain to table.
"At Allied Pinnacle, we bake the future from flour so it's great to reflect on the past 100 years of Ballarat and I look forward to the next 100," Mr Pitt said.
