A Ballarat man has appeared in court over the discovery of a charity-owned L2P car found burnt out in a Mount Clear pine plantation.
The blaze was reported to emergency services at 3am on Sunday, April 16 on a rubbish-strewn track off Brittain Street.
Detectives confirmed a 20-year-old was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, arson, trespass and criminal damage.
Police said that at the Ballarat Magistrates' court the offender was given a criminal diversion - without conviction - due to limited prior criminal offending and personal circumstances that may have affected his decision-making.
He appeared in court on June 26.
The L2P program is managed by the Ballarat Foundation.
Chief executive Andrew Eales said he did not want to focus on the young offender because he was someone who needed a chance.
"We are in the process of replacing the car with our insurers, but not having it has made a significant impact," he said.
"Replacing it is a complex process and we'd prefer to have our entire fleet out there."
He said Ballarat's L2P program had a waiting list of 85 needy people wanting to learn how to drive.
"The list is significant," Mr Eales said.
"In fact we are seeking more mentors that we can match to learner drivers.
"They just need a licence and a willingness to support that young person through their journey.
"Having a licence certainly helps with job opportunities.
"These mentors have a really important role to play in people's lives."
People wanting to help can go to www.ballaratfoundation.org.au
IN OTHER NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.