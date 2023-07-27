The Courier
Ballarat Foundation trying to replace stolen, torched learner-driver car

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
July 28 2023 - 4:30am
An example of an L2P learner driver car with a mentor - and (inset) the torched car discovered at Mount Clear on April 16. Pictures supplied.
A Ballarat man has appeared in court over the discovery of a charity-owned L2P car found burnt out in a Mount Clear pine plantation.

Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

Senior Journalist

Local News

