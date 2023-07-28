Welcome to our preview of the this weekend's soccer action across Ballarat. As the season reaches its final weeks, there's plenty at stake for our teams at State League and BDSA level.
IT was never a focus for this season for Ballarat City's State League 2 women, but after last week's hard-fought away 2-1 win over St Albans, there's now a real possibility promotion could just a few weeks away.
Ballarat City sits second on the ladder, and while it seems unlikely that they will pass runaway leaders Avondale, they have a series of winnable games ahead that could very well see them earn promotion in second place.
This weekend is one of those such games, on the road to the tricky Greenvale United. Greenvale has picked up points in half of its matches this year, with three wins and three draws so far. It leaves just outside the relegation zone.
They provide the type of opponent that Ballarat City has struggled to find rhythm against early in matches.
Early in the year Ballarat City ended up a convincing 4-0 winner, but it was far from an easy match with City managing just the one goal in the first half before opening up.
The return of Sacchi Rose-Grigg after suspension will go a long way to helping the Ballarat City line-up get the job done. Should Ballarat City get a good start here for the visitors could be enough to record a solid win.
THE up-and-down nature of the Sebastopol Vikings season has left them just four points clear of the State League 3 relegation, given the evenness of the competition.
This week's return home to St George's Reserve could not have come at a better time as they look to assure their position for next season.
The clash against Diamond Valley will provide the Vikings with a chance to get back that winning feeling after a tough few weeks which culminated in a narrow loss to the top side last weekend.
Diamond Valley will be a big test. Right now, it sits two places ahead of Sebastopol on the ladder. It finds itself in a bit of a no-man's land however, unlikely to make a charge at the top two, but not in danger of falling out.
This match so late in the season, could be the one where the Vikings secure their survival.
Kick-off at St George's Reserve is at 3pm on Saturday.
Speaking of up-and-down season, Ballarat knows that better than most with in State League 5.
Last week, Ballarat was no match for Melton Phoenix, going down 7-2, but the week before they thumped Tarneit 6-1.
That inconsistency has plagued Ballarar throughout the season, so this week will be a test to just see where they are at as a team.
This week it's against the brilliantly named ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria and should provide Ballarat with a big chance of a win, given ETA has just two wins from 16 games this season.
Saturday's clash is at Trekardo Park from 3pm.
It's getting down to the business end of the season in the Ballarat District Soccer Association season and this weekend looms as an important one for a number of finals aspirants.
None more so than Bacchus Marsh which needs to pick up some points in the run to the line to slip into fourth spot.
It's going to be tough though, up against the unbeaten Ballarat North United Black which has so-far dropped just three points on the year.
Bacchus Marsh sits five points outside the top four, but with fourth-placed Creswick having a bye this round, the opportunity is there to close the gap if they can cause an upset.
Other matches in Division 1 this weekend see Ballarat at home to Forest, Vikings hosting Maryborough and Victoria Park chasing a home win over Daylesford.
In the women's division, the matches are Ballarat North United at home to Ballarat, Forest Rangers travels to Creswick and Vikings meeting Bacchus Marsh.
