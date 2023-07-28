The Courier
Home/National Sport/A-League

Ballarat City chasing more points as they chase a promotion to State League 1

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
July 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Welcome to our preview of the this weekend's soccer action across Ballarat. As the season reaches its final weeks, there's plenty at stake for our teams at State League and BDSA level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.