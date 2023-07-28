On the day they return to play at Mars Stadium for the final time in 2023, the Western Bulldogs have re-affirmed their long-term commitment to Ballarat.
The Bulldogs will run out on their home away from home on Saturday afternoon to face arch rivals the GWS Giants in what looms as a season-defining contest as both chase a finals berth.
But away from the on-field action, the club is ready and willing to start negotiations with the City of Ballarat to extend its current contract far beyond season 2024 when it runs out.
The news of the Bulldogs commitment to the region is being seen as a massive boost for the region, which has been dealt the savage blow of having hosting rights for the Commonwealth Games stripped due to the cost blowouts, and will also likely see the loss of the AusCycling Road Nationals Cycling Championships after 2024.
Western Bulldogs chief executive Ameet Bains said the club saw itself as the key driver to make sure Ballarat retains elite level sport into the future.
"We are in the second year of our latest three-year partnership with the City of Ballarat and the Victorian Government, which ends at the end of 2024," Mr Bains said.
"It has been a strong and fruitful relationship which we continue to nurture.
"We are eager to start partnership renewal discussions as soon as we can, to both reinforce our long-term presence in the region beyond 2024 and to make a formal commitment to the Ballarat community to ensure elite level sport remains in Ballarat for the foreseeable future given recent announcements."
The City of Ballarat current three-year commitments totals $1.375 million, and includes the hosting rights of two AFL and one AFLW game each year, the Sons and Daughters of the West Health Program, the Youth Leadership Program and the Bulldogs Read Program.
"We have an existing long-term commitment to the Ballarat region, and we're proud of the way we've deeply engaged with the community over the last eight years," Mr Bains said.
"Our players and staff love coming to Ballarat. As each year passes, the feeling of being at home in Ballarat only grows."
Despite the loss of the Commonwealth Games in 2026, the state government has committed to an upgrade of Mars Stadium, including adding 5000 new permanent seats to extend the capacity towards 20,000.
City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said he was delighted that the Bulldogs had shown a commitment to the city.
"The City of Ballarat treasures our relationship with the Western Bulldogs and their commitment to Ballarat has been exceptional," Mr King said.
"It is promising to see the Western Bulldogs signal their intent to enter renewal discussions and we look forward to future conversations with both the club and state government about extending the partnership.
"We also look forward to working with the state government to deliver new additional 5000 permanent seat upgrade at Mars Stadium, which will further enhance the experience when the Western Bulldogs come to town."
