The fate of key Ballarat infrastructure projects remain unclear as the deadline for a 90-day "snap review" looms.
The review was intended to ensure the federal government's pipeline of works could be completed.
The 90-day review was called in May and was expected to be finished in August.
The federal government has not officially released the list of the projects involved, which the opposition has criticised.
Instead, the government maintains Labor election promises and projects already under construction would be exempt from the review.
In May, the Victorian budget was unable to provide details on the remaining expenses or estimated completion dates for projects which "may be subject" to the review.
This included projects such as the Beaufort Bypass planning and pre construction phase which received $24.039 million from the federal government.
The western highway duplication from Ballarat to Stawell had $499.380 million assigned by the federal government and had also been flagged for review.
The realignment of the Western Freeway at Pykes Creek, a dangerous section of the road, could also be on the chopping block.
At the start of 2022, it was revealed the project cost had jumped from $5 million to $13.5 million, $10.8m of this from the federal government.
The Ballarat-bound lanes were the scene of a 2016 crash that killed Ballan man Nik Barbara.
RACV data collected between 2014 and 2018 indicates two fatalities and a number of serious crashes in the area.
The Ballarat Intermodal Freight Hub could also be up in the air, despite the state government declaring the project under construction.
At the end of May, the Department of Infrastructure deputy secretary David Hallinan told a senate estimates committee the hub was listed in the review with the status "in planning".
The Courier asked Federal member for Ballarat and infrastructure minister Catherine King if the review would be ready in August and if the results would be publicly available.
In a statement she said the government was undertaking a "genuine review" of the investment program.
"It will ensure that projects funded by the Commonwealth will have a lasting benefit for Australia," Ms King said.
"We won't pre-empt the recommendations of the independent review, but will consider the recommendations when it is completed."
Infrastructure opposition spokesperson Bridget McKenzie said in a statement the 90-day review had caused "great confusion" across the region.
"The review was promised to be 'short' and 'sharp', but now even that is uncertain," she said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires.
