The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: League announces finals venues

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 28 2023 - 9:29am, first published July 27 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Ballarat Football Netball League has locked in its 2023 finals venues across all competitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.