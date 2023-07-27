The Ballarat Football Netball League has locked in its 2023 finals venues across all competitions.
Mars Stadium will once again host three grand finals for the premier football and netball competitions in the region.
The senior BFNL competition will use four venues in Eastern Oval, Darley Park, City Oval and Mars Stadium.
Maddingley Park will be used for week one of the senior finals should Darley Park's facilities be unavailable.
The BFNL released a statement on Thursday.
"After an outstanding 2022 finals series, excitement is building towards a finals series that will see grand finals being played at Mars Stadium," the statement read.
"A competitive senior football and netball finals series will commence Saturday 2nd September and culminate with the grand final at Mars Stadium on Saturday 23rd September."
Adults will pay $15 for a ticket to a senior football final, with grand finals priced at $18 for adults.
Kids under eight years of age go free to finals across all competitions.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.