Westvic's State League 2 men are just one win away from securing a top two finish on the ladder.
A road-trip victory over one of their closest rivals for the premiership Frankston this weekend will mean they cannot be dislodged from a top-two position with three matches still to play.
Westvic sits on 30 points, five points ahead of St Bedes, with Frankston a further four points behind, but having played one less game.
Last week's 2-2 draw against Knox, who incidentally have now dropped to fourth, means St Bedes is the only team likely to catch Westvic in the run to promotion.
The top team prior to the final series is expected to be granted promotion to State League 1, with the overall premier or second-ranked team likely to earn the other position.
Frankston will provide not only a long road trip, but a massive test for Westvic's players. They re greatly improved from when the side's met earlier in the year and Westvic slammed home seven goals in a big win.
For the Westvic women, this week has to be the round they recover their form or they face the very real threat of fighting for survival.
The match-up this week is on the road to Monash University which sits fourth on the table. It's another massive contest against a top-ranked opponent.
A win will sure up their position with games to come against Brunswick (seventh), PEGS (eighth), Werribee (ninth) and Yarra Valley (third) to complete the season.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.