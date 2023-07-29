The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

814 Armstrong Street North, Soldiers Hill | Timeless style meets inner city convenience

By House of the Week
Updated July 30 2023 - 1:41am, first published July 29 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
See inside this stunning Soldiers Hill renovation
See inside this stunning Soldiers Hill renovation
  • 814 Armstrong Street North, Soldiers Hill
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $870,000 - $930,000
  • Agency: Jellis Craig
  • Agent: Vicky Vermeend on 0439 965 311
  • Inspect: Saturday, 10.15am - 10.45am

Beautifully updated approximately four years ago, this stunning Californian bungalow has a proven track record of never staying on the market for very long.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.