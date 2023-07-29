See inside this stunning Soldiers Hill renovation

Beautifully updated approximately four years ago, this stunning Californian bungalow has a proven track record of never staying on the market for very long.
As soon as you walk through the double leadlight doors, it's easy to see why - this contemporary home is beautifully tempered with the elegance of its original features.
"I love the timber fretwork through the hallway," says Vicky Vermeend from Jellis Craig, "and I love that they kept a lot of the original features that are in keeping with original Californians".
With three bedrooms, two living spaces (or four bedrooms) and two bathrooms, this home is ideal for a busy family.
The floorplan has been designed to maximise floor space, while maintaining an easy flow between rooms. Recently painted throughout, the harmonious blend of old and new is immediately clear.
The beautiful leadlight windows in the entrance doors and picture rails sit in harmony with timber-look flooring and a colour palette of modern neutrals.
Each of the well-proportioned bedrooms are light and airy. The bedroom at the front of the house has a bay window, with an inviting window seat and storage underneath.
The main bedroom has a modern bathroom, with a built-in niche in the shower and a counter top basin on the vanity. The family bathroom is equally beautiful, with feature tiled flooring, a shower, toilet, and sleek cabinetry.
The formal living area at the front of the home is light and bright, with views of the garden through the bay window. Built-in seating beneath the window includes storage drawers.
An open plan kitchen, meals and family space is the hub of the home. Stainless steel Bosch appliances, stone benchtops, a walk-in pantry and breakfast bar provide everything a family needs for cooking and eating on the go.
The open space provides ample room for a dining table where evening meals can be enjoyed together. Afterwards, move to the sofa for family time in front of the gas log fire. The house also has central heating.
Wide bifold doors allow indoor and outdoor living to merge. There's a covered pergola deck space and paved entertaining area, and the garden includes a large 5x5 metre shed and space to park extra vehicles or a caravan.
Sitting on 578 square metres, the house is close to Ballarat's CBD, the railway station, schools, shops and public transport.
Enjoy the many local cafes, then retire to the peace of a home that's so close by - the perfect lifestyle for busy people. Don't delay, contact the agency today for more information.
