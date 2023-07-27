A court has heard of how three 15 -year-old girls were paid money to send nude pictures of themselves to a 39-year-old Ballarat man through social media.
The trio, from South Australia, came forward after months of online contact with the man, who received images of the girls' nude bodies, and participated in sexually explicit live chats with them in exchange for money sent through PayID.
The accused man, Robert Miller, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday to plead guilty to the charges, and was not represented by a lawyer.
The court heard Ballarat police's Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigations team received statements from the girls by a South Australian detective on March 9, 2022.
The sexual contact happened between October 2021 and March 2022, using the messaging app Snapchat.
When coming forward to police, the girls provided images of messages sent from Miller to the trio, and bank statements detailing payments made for the images.
Police arrested Miller at his Ballarat address on April 15, 2022.
During the arrest, police seized two mobile phones, an iPad, and a laptop belonging to Miller.
Investigators found several sexually suggestive images of the 15-year-olds on the devices.
Miller would later tell police that he had been communicating with other girls, unknown to police, including girls attending high schools in Ballarat.
At the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, McKay self-represented, and told the court he regretted messaging the girls.
"I made the wrong decision in my life, I regret doing it," he said.
"When I come out of jail I will come out a better person, I won't offend again."
Magistrate Mark Stratmann ordered a pre-sentence report to be conduced in order to gather more information about Miller before sentencing.
The matter was adjourned until October 17.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
