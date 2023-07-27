Ballarat City CFA is calling for new volunteers - as it gets ready to take possession of an impressive new type of truck.
The tanker will be one of only two in the state - and can throw water 30m ahead of the cabin - all at the push of a button.
It will live in a soon-to-be-launched Ballarat City satellite station in Sutton Street, Delacombe.
"Firefighters are just the most amazing bunch of humans," Captain Nicole McGrath said.
"This new facility and new vehicle will be a great chance to welcome some new people.
"The thing about fires in Ballarat is that they can happen at all times of the day - 24/7 - so we need a broad range of members from all walks of life who are available to come out at different times of the day."
The brigade does not have a junior CFA, but she said the youngest member was 16 - and the oldest in their 50s.
Ballarat City is one of a handful of western Victorian stations that has both CFA volunteers and FRV career firefighters - each with their own trucks.
And even though Ballarat City is one of the state's oldest fire brigades (1859) its CFA crew have one of the region's youngest cohorts..
"This is an innovative and adaptive brigade," Ms McGrath said.
"We've adapted and changed over the years - and we celebrated our 150th birthday in 2009.
"We want to be here for another 150 years."
The brigade will hold an information session at its new Delacombe satellite station (426 Sutton Street, Delacombe) from 7.30pm on Tuesday August 8.
People wanting to check it out should RSVP ballaratcityfb@cfa.vic.gov.au
They can also check out what's involved by going to the CFA website.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
