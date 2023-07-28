Read up on The Courier's game-by-game previews for the weekend's action.
BFNL ROUND 14 FIXTURE
Bacchus Marsh, Redan and Sunbury have the bye in round 14.
At Marty Busch Reserve
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 7, 2023 - North Ballarat 14.9 (93) d Sebastopol 10.3 (63)
North Ballarat and Sebastopol played out one of the games of the season in round seven, when the Roosters announced themselves to the competition with a 30-point triumph.
It was the win that kickstarted the Roosters' red-hot form, with North Ballarat boasting an unbeaten record since the Mars Stadium match-up.
Roosters coach Brendan McCartney knew how important that win against the reigning premiers was for his young side.
"We played very well last time against Sebastopol," McCartney said.
"We were just starting to get rolling a little bit around that time. We were starting to look like the team we wanted to look like."
Despite boasting a seven-game winning streak, McCartney believed Sebastopol heads into the Marty Busch clash as favourites.
"They are a pretty clever forward line," McCartney said.
"They've got a lot of talented players, they nearly won a grand final last year so I think we're the underdogs on Saturday."
Sebastopol welcomes back crucial ruck Arnold Kirby to its round 14 line-up.
Burra co-coach Michael Columbro said Kirby was feeling fresh after three weeks rest.
Kirby's return sets up a mouth-watering clash between the Burra star and the premier ruck of the competition in Rooster Cam McCallum.
Both rucks enjoyed big days out in round seven but it was McCallum who had the last laugh.
McCallum won the hit-out battle 72-24 en route to 204 ranking points, with Kirby finishing with 22 touches and two goals on the day.
Sebastopol has struggled against fellow top sides this season, going winless in its three match-ups against Melton, North Ballarat and Darley.
"It is a big game, it's a huge game for both sides," Columbro said.
"We're really excited for the challenge."
It will be Sebastopol's first game at Marty Busch in over a month, with the Burra spending the past three rounds on the road against Darley, Lake Wendouree and Melton South.
At Darley Park
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 7, 2023 - Darley 17.13 (115) d Lake Wendouree 6.7 (43)
It was an eerie contest when these two sides met earlier in the season, with a freak injury to Kyle Anderson causing a 40-minute interval.
Darley took the four points, but football was the last thing on the players' minds in round seven.
In round 14 however, Darley heads into the clash hoping to return to a top-two spot and has every chance in doing so on Saturday.
PREDICTION: Darley
At Eastern Oval
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 4, East Point 18.9 (117) d Ballarat 11.6 (72)
East Point playing-coach Jackson Merrett announced 2023 would be his last - and only - season as coach as the Roos turn their attention to Ballarat.
A blistering second quarter helped set up the win for the Roos last time out against Ballarat, but on Saturday their season is on the line.
It means there will be plenty of pressure for the Roos to perform, while Ballarat is more than capable of pulling off an upset.
At Melton Rec Reserve
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 1, Melton 27.22 (184) d Melton South 3.5 (23)
Melton opened the season with a thumping 161-point win against its cross-town rivals and a similar margin looms again on Saturday.
The Bloods are firing even without some of their most-important players, enjoying a two-game buffer on top of the table.
Premiership coach Aaron Tymms will rest some of his players, but a triple-digit margin still awaits.
For Melton South, TikTok sensation Aydin Rielly could be in for another big performance.
Rielly has finished in the Panthers' best players on five of the past six occasions.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
