Men from the Ballarat region accused of 25-day burglary spree

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 27 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:45pm
Police have arrested nine people and seized firearms, drugs and stolen property after an alleged 25-day spree of burglaries spanning Ballarat, Meredith, Cressy, Creswick and Daylesford.

