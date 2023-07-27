Police have arrested nine people and seized firearms, drugs and stolen property after an alleged 25-day spree of burglaries spanning Ballarat, Meredith, Cressy, Creswick and Daylesford.
Detectives from the Western Region Crime Squad and Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit swung into action on Wednesday, July 26, with the drama culminating in a Ballarat East collision where more guns were allegedly located.
Officers allegedly seized four firearms, ammunition, three stolen vehicles, drugs and a large amount of stolen property.
The charges relate to alleged burglaries in Cressy, Inverleigh, Streatham, Lake Bolac, Chepstowe, Blowhard, Bald Hills, Creswick, Clarendon, Soldiers Hill, Miners Rest, Mount Prospect, Cape Clear, Pitfield, Smythesdale, Daylesford, Ballarat, Wendouree and Meredith between July 1 and July 26.
Investigators executed warrants on Wednesday at two homes, one on Mount Pisgah Road, Bald Hills and East Street, Daylesford.
Police then arrested five people and allegedly seized a loaded handgun, a sawn-off rifle, a longarm rifle, ammunition, an allegedly stolen Landcruiser and substances that officers said appeared to be the drug ice.
A 24-year-old man was charged with burglary, theft, theft of firearm, theft of motor vehicle and more.
A 23-year-old man was charged with burglary, theft, theft of firearm, theft of motor vehicle and other offences.
A 27-year-old was charged with prohibited person possess firearm, handle stolen goods and possess drug of dependence.
All three men were from Bald Hills.
They were remanded in custody and were due to appear at Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Police said a 27-year-old Mount Pleasant man and a 22-year-old Bald Hills man were released pending further enquires.
After the raids, detectives were alerted to a collision near the intersection of Victoria and Queen streets, Ballarat East about 11.30pm.
Police alleged three occupants of a stolen Ford Falcon ran from the scene but were found nearby and arrested.
Police searched the Ford and allegedly seized a firearm and ammunition.
A 24-year-old man from Canadian was charged with burglary, theft, theft of firearm, theft of motor vehicle and other offences.
He was remanded and was due to appear in Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
A 17-year-old Ballarat East boy and a 16-year-old Mount Pleasant girl were released pending further enquires.
Firefighters and paramedics were called to the intersection at 11.55pm Wednesday.
Ambulance Victoria said a school-aged girl was taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) in a stable condition with upper body injuries.
Anyone with information about illicit firearms is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to submit at confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
