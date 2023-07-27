Talent League: Rebels Boys return with Warrnambool fixture

The redeveloped Reid Oval awaits the Greater Western Victoria Rebels, who host the Geelong Falcons on Sunday as Talent League Boys action returns.
It has been nine years since the two sides last went head-to-head at Warrnambool, with Rebels graduate turned St Kilda star Rowan Marshall best-on-ground in an 18-point win.
It looms as a season-defining clash for both sides with the fifth-placed Falcons and sixth-placed Rebels separated by only percentage.
Rebels Talent Lead Brooke Brown said it would be a "fierce contest" on Sunday.
"To have the game in Warrnambool is going to be super special for our south-west players involved in the game on Sunday," Brown said.
"There has been a great build up to the clash at Reid Oval and we hope that the Warrnambool locals come and support the upcoming talent that will be on show."
The Rebels boast eight Warrnambool exports in the side including state representatives George Stevens and Luamon Lual.
The conclusion of the AFL National Championships means the Rebels will welcome back Victoria Country talent following an impressive campaign on the big stage.
Warrnambool's Amon Radley will make his debut in front of his home crowd on Sunday.
"We are super excited for Amon and his family that he gets this opportunity especially in front of his home town," Brown said.
"He has trained hard even through his recent injury, really bought into the Rebels and is fully deserving of his spot on Sunday."
It will be a blockbuster day at Reid Oval with the Warrnambool Football Club running a junior clinic prior to the noon contest.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels host the Geelong Falcons at Reid Oval at noon on Sunday.
While the Rebels head to Warrnambool, program graduate Aaron Cadman will return to Mars Stadium as an AFL footballer when the Giants go head-to-head with the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.