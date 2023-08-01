STORY FROM THE COURIER ON MONDAY, MAY 18, 2009
Ballarat was abuzz at the weekend as locals got a taste of the limelight during filming for one of Australia's biggest beer commercials.
About 2000 extras, most of them from Ballarat, got a chance to rub shoulders with cricket and rugby stars during the two-day shoot for Victoria Bitter in Lydiard and Sturt streets.
Cricketers Michael Clarke, Peter Siddle, Nathan Bracken and Shane Watson were among those who appeared in the celebration-themed commercial.
Celebrity spotters with a keen eye may also have sighted model Lara Bingle who accompanied her cricketer boyfriend to Ballarat yesterday morning.
During the filming groups of people marched along the street as though in a parade under irreverent banners including, "People who dream of chucking it all in," and "Men who won't eat quiche".
There were streakers who braved the cold weather and a brass band.
For many of the locals taking part, the commercial was a chance to try something different and see how the advertising industry works.
Alfredton resident James Boag said it was exciting to be involved.
"It's been interesting to watch," he said.
"I think everyone's happy to try and get their faces on TV."
For Michael Allen, who recently moved down to Ballarat from Queensland, it was also an opportunity to meet one of his sporting heroes, Wally Lewis.
"This is the King, this is great," Mr Allen said as he got his picture snapped with Mr Lewis.
Mr Lewis said he came down to Victoria regularly for medical check-ups after having brain surgery in Melbourne two years ago for epilepsy.
Mr Lewis said he enjoyed seeing different parts of the state each time he visited.
"The people, they're just like the people at home, they're friendly, just good people to be around," he said.
Watching the action from the sidelines, City of Ballarat film liaison officer Jane Verdoorn described the commercial as "awesome".
"This is the big one we have always hoped to attract with our film website," she said.
She said the shoot had also boosted the local economy.
"It's just the atmosphere in town," she said.
"The traders have told us they've been really busy."
The Victoria Bitter advertisement is expected to air on television later this year.
