The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
From the Archives

When Ballarat was chosen to star in a beer commercial

By The Courier
Updated August 1 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STORY FROM THE COURIER ON MONDAY, MAY 18, 2009

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.