Friday footy update: coaching, player merry-go-round begins

We still haven't finished country football home and away seasons.
There is still so much to play out as we head towards finals.
However, there is already a lot going on behind the scenes when it comes to recruiting and player movement.
There won't be much noise, if any, publicly, but phone calls will be starting.
We had already seen cause for movement behind the scenes when Lake Wendouree coach Jack Fitzpatrick stood down mid-season.
Now at East Point, also in the Ballarat Football Netball League, playing coach Jackson Merrett has announced he will be stepping down as coach after just one season in the job.
It is a setback for the Kangaroos, but does give plenty of time to search out a replacement in a market where Lake Wendouree is likely finding out that well credentialed coaches are hard to come by.
It is not just a matter of finding a qualified person, but also finding someone prepared to devote the time needed to the job.
That is not easy.
Time demands appear to be a major reason that Merrett has chosen to leave the job.
All players have to do is put their hands out, collect the cash, train and play.
Coaching- that's almost a 24/7 task.
So it will be with interest in the weeks ahead see what other coaching roles change in the Ballarat region and of course what players get on the merry-go-round.
