Clunes coach Luke Davidson is pulling back on the boots.
Davidson is departing from the "non-playing" category to line up against Springbank in the CHFL at Clunes on Saturday.
Confirming the comeback, Davidson said he would see how the body stood up.
He joined the Magpies as a player is 2018, but stepped away from playing when he took on the senior coaching role last year, although he did manage one game.
Davidson joins Creswick Paul Borchers and Ballan's Shannan Broadbent as non-playing coaches to make one-off appearances.
Borchers played in Creswick's win over Waubra last round, but with the return of players from injury has not been named to face Newlyn at Newlyn.
Newlyn has regained one of its premier recruits, Nick Carter.
This will be the Vic Metro representative's first game since round nine and only his fourth outing for the season owing to hamstring issues.
Skipton has confirmed the return of tall forward Jack Peeters and midfielder Sam Willian to meet Rokewood-Corindhap at Skipton.
Peeters has not played since damaging an anterior cruciate ligament in the corresponding game last season and has prepared for the return with three reserves matches.
Willian has had a mini-break of three games.
