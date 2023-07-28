A further four sudden horse deaths have been reported to Agriculture Victoria as a spate of mystery horse deaths remain under investigation.
Seventeen deaths have now been reported across six properties, including one near Ballarat.
According to investigators, the only common factor is that all affected horses have been reported to have died relatively quickly, within hours to one day of the first sign of illness.
"Only normal causes of death have been able to be identified in these and none appear to be infectious," Agriculture Victoria said in a statement.
Some of those causes include bacterial infection and gut rupture.
Toxic plants such as marshmallow weed are also being examined, and the investigation will continue until all samples have been tested and final results available.
Thirteen horse deaths had been reported to Agriculture Victoria in the first two weeks of July on five properties near Ballarat, Colac, on the Mornington Peninsula and south east Melbourne. No deaths were reported in the third week, while four further deaths were added to the toll this week.
"It's essential to remember that sudden death of individual horses is not uncommon, and there may not be a definitive answer or common link found. Multiple horse deaths within a short time frame though is unusual and veterinary advisers should be contacted as soon as possible," the statement read.
Horse owners have been urged to continue to monitor their animals, use good parasite management and weed control, and provide good quality feed and water.
Any sudden deaths or rapid onset illness should immediately be reported to a local vet, Agriculture Victoria or via the emergency animal disease hotline on 1800 675 888.
