"Rob was the Town Hall and the Town Hall was Rob," City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King says is the best way to describe Robert McVitty.
For 27 years, Mr McVitty has been the Ballarat Town Hall keeper, an historic custodian role in local government.
A little like a lighthouse keeper, the role used to require the keeper to live in the Town Hall, and while times have changed, Mr King said Mr McVitty knew the place best.
Mr McVitty died this week, aged 70.
There were emotional tributes to Mr McVitty in the council chambers this week, but Mr King said Mr McVitty meant so much more to the whole community.
While he oversaw upkeeping for the Town Hall, Mr McVitty was always the one who carried out flags to ceremonies in Queen Victoria Square, he oversaw the bell ringers, made sure technology was working and rooms were set for events.
But he was also the welcoming face at the Town Hall, guiding people and running school tours.
In searching for photos of Mr McVitty, The Courier found he tended to always be in the background helping and overseeing, including in the rain, but rarely in the spotlight.
Mr King said while the mayor, councillors and even himself were the public faces of council, Mr McVitty exemplified the passionate people who were at town hall "for the right reasons" in wanting to make a positive difference for the community across a vast array or services.
For all the important civic work, Mr McVitty made Town Hall a fun place too.
"When I started here, I was working late one night when all of a sudden I heard Cher music blaring," Mr King said. "I went up the stairs to try and find where it was coming from and I found Rob. As only Rob could do, he looked at me and said 'I take requests'. He used to be a DJ and had interesting stories and a passion for music.
"From then we always had banter about what song I might want him to play."
Mr King said Mr McVitty treated everyone as equals and tried to ensure everyone felt welcome in Ballarat Town Hall, which could be an intimidating place for many.
He also loved to show off Town Hall.
"...Rob was always passionate about what he was doing, and on tours he had all the history about fires and when change happened. He has an amazing knowledge of Town Hall and will be really missed from an organisational perspective and community perspective," Mr King said.
"You don't replace the Robs of the world because they are so unique."
