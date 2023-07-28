This Saturday is the last chance to see this Ballarat artist's debut collection in Barkly Square.
Sarah Stockdale has created her first exhibition entitled 'Home'.
The collection is made up of 38 acrylic paintings on a mixture of canvas and paper from scenes around Ballarat, sunset landscapes and her favourite Australian animals.
Ms Stockdale has come back to art creation after an extended break.
"I did it through high school and then in the coming years after," she said.
"Then it really dropped off my radar with babies, they were my first priority and now I have a little bit more time."
The high school administrator said she was excited to see her work out on display.
Over the last year she had been taking over the kitchen table working on her artwork, and sometimes her sons will join and create work together.
Ms Stockdale said she has enjoyed the process of picking up the paintbrushes again.
"It's just complete solace for me," she said.
"It's one of the only things that brings me calm, it's real mindfulness."
Ms Stockdale said she typically always paints from a photo reference.
"I'm self taught so I don't do it the way everyone else would," she said.
"I don't normally sketch first."
Ms Stockdale's work will be on display in Barkly Square until July 30.
She will be back in the space in November and in the Ballarat Art Space on Lydiard Street in 2024.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
