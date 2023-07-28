The Courier
Ballarat's Sarah Stockdale debuts in Barkly Square

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated July 28 2023 - 11:19am, first published 11:00am
Sarah Stockdale with her debut exhibition 'Home' in Barkly Square. Picture by Lachlan Bence
This Saturday is the last chance to see this Ballarat artist's debut collection in Barkly Square.

