Parma lovers are being rallied to indulge in their favourite meal and support cancer research in Ballarat.
Year 12 students from Phoenix P-12 Community College hope friendly competition between Ballarat pubs and restaurants will help raise a record amount for the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute.
At least six pubs and restaurants have signed up to be part of the inaugural Parma Cup and will donate $2 to $5 from every parma sold throughout August toward the cause.
Similar parma promotions have run in previous years, but usually involving only one eatery.
"We decided it would be better if we got a lot of restaurants and pubs and put them into a competition where they compete for a trophy," student Lincoln Willems said.
Eateries who are part of the Parma Cup include the Royal Mail, Bunch of Grapes, The Mallow, Sporting Globe, Golden City and Western Hotel.
Lincoln said it was important the community rally behind FECRI and the important work they do.
"Cancer affects everyone in some way or manner," he said.
The work of FECRI, Australia's only regional-based cancer research hub, involves key projects in immunology, breast cancer, bowel cancer, ovarian cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, renal cancer, Langerhans cell histiocytosis and brain tumours.
