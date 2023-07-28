The promising Lettuce Trot will look to continue his rise through the ranks in Saturday night's group 3 $30,000 John Slack Memorial Trotters Cup in Ballarat.
The Russell Jack-trained squaregaiter added to an impressive record with the biggest victory of his career in the group 2 NSW 4yo/5yo Trot Championship at Menangle on July 1 and heads back to the races looking to make it three-straight wins.
He has barrier one for Ballarat's annual trotting feature, which is a leg of the HRV Maori's Idol Trotting Championship.
The Chris Svanosio-trained Brandlo Prince sits ninth on the championship leaderboard after a win in the Warragul Trotters Cup and also makes his return at Bray Raceway.
OTHER NEWS
The field also features last-start winner Chinese Whisper, top mare Sleepee and the consistent Nephew Of Sonoko.
Past country cups king Well Defined is now back in the care of trainer Kate Hargreaves and will chase his first victory since the 2021 Mildura Trotters Cup.
The John Slack Memorial headlines Ballarat first Saturday night metropolitan meeting since its pacing cup meeting in January.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.