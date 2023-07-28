The Courier
Ballarat locations unknowns for container deposit scheme

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated July 28 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:00pm
Over the next three months seven "reverse vending machines" should be arriving in Ballarat, but the state government hasn't yet revealed where they will be.

