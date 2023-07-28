A Ballarat retailer is turning off its lights for a final time due to a lack of staff and retail spending.
Fab Lighting will close on Monday after more than 18 months at the Mair Street shop.
Owners Rajinder Singh Gill and Karan Arora have been unable to find "good" salespeople after actively looking for the past two months.
Mr Singh Gill said four salespeople were required to operate the lighting shop, but for various reasons, the job positions did not eventuate for the people who applied.
The business' other downfall was people have stopped buying luxury items because of increased interest rates and living costs.
"This whole interest rate going up, people are scared to spend money on luxury items," Mr Singh Gill said.
"We are disappointed how the market is going. It's not just us, other businesses are closing as well. We don't want to lose money. If there are no sales, then we can't pay rent and bills."
Australian Bureau of statistics figures released on Friday show Victoria had the largest fall in retail turnover across Australian states and territories. It changed -1.3 per cent in June from the previous month's 1.2 per cent.
Australian retail turnover fell 0.8 per cent in June following a 0.8 per cent rise in May and a 0.1 per cent fall in April.
ABS head of retail statistics Ben Dorber said consumers had pulled back on spending in June.
"Retail turnover fell sharply in June due to weaker than usual spending on end of financial year sales. This comes as cost-of-living pressures continued to weigh on consumer spending," Mr Dorber said.
"There was extra discounting and promotional activity in May, leading up to mid-year sales events. This delivered a boost in turnover for retailers, but that proved to be temporary as consumers pulled back on spending in June."
IN THE NEWS
Department stores fell -5.0 per cent, recording the largest fall, followed by other retailing at -2.2 per cent and clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing falling -2.2 per cent.
Household goods retailing fell -0.1 per cent, the eighth monthly fall in turnover over the past 12 months, while food-related spending was mixed, with a fall in cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services of -0.3 per cent and a rise in food retailing of 0.1 per cent.
The Fab Lighting business already experienced a rough period when it closed for about seven months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past two months, it had only been able to open for one to two days a week due to no staff.
The shop will be open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with the owners hoping to sell all stock at reduced prices.
Mr Singh Gill and Mr Arora operate their solar panel business, Sun 2 Solar, from the Fab Lighting shop. They will relocate the business to a Delacombe warehouse.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.