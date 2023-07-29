If Delacombe Primary School's prep pupils each had $100, they have some lofty goals on how they would spend it.
Houses, Lamborghini cars, motor bikes and lots of dogs and cats were on wish lists as the school's youngest pupils celebrated everything about the number 100.
The reason - they have just notched up their first 100 days of school.
To mark the milestone they dressed up as 100 year olds and spent the day on activities featuring the magic number.
Schools across the city are marking the century in many ways with class parties, dress-ups, special activities and more.
"We are doing lots of celebrations around the number 100. In maths we are learning about the number, we know it is 10 x 10s, we are making necklaces of Fruit Loops, we have read a book about 100 days of school and making our connections to the book, and in writing we wrote about what we would buy if we had $100," said foundation teacher Meg Sampson.
The day also highlights the big leap the children have made from kinder to the classroom and how they have adapted.
IN OTHER NEWS
"It's a bit thing to make it through the first 100 days of school," Ms Sampson said. "There's lots of change, learning to adapt to routine and the rigors of school ... and this day is about celebrating that occasion."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.