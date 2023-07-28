The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

Club Mud flat out downhill to line for 'King of Ballarat' title

By The Courier
July 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Club Mud Ballarat has the third and last round of its King of Ballarat downhill mountain gravity bike series at Black Hill on Saturday and Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.