Club Mud Ballarat has the third and last round of its King of Ballarat downhill mountain gravity bike series at Black Hill on Saturday and Sunday.
Practice sessions begin at 11am on Saturday, with racing getting underway at the same time on Sunday.
Three-time King of Ballarat champion titleholder Dave Hetherington leads the elite men's division after wins in each of the opening two rounds, while Jess Egan is set to claim the elite women's title.
Other category leaders:
Export female: Scarlett Baker
Expert male: Ty Godfrey
Over-35 female: Michelle Allen
Over-35 male: Hugh Feggans
Sport male: Rhys Cassar
Under-13 female: Audrey Graafsma
Under-13 male: Kobe Shepherd
Under-15 female: Tilly Boadle
Under-15 male: Harry Nelson
Under-17 female: Quinn Moore
Under-17 male: Leroy Harrison
