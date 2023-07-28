Red Series Ballarat
Join the region's best winemakers for a celebration of premium wines in the middle of Ballarat.
Featuring the best of the Grampians and Pyrenees wines, tastings and purchasing will be available.
Due to popular demand, extra sessions have been added - don't wait.
Tickets available online.
AFL: Western Bulldogs vs GWS Giants
The in-form Bulldogs go head to head in their adopted home against the Giants in what's shaping up to be a thriller.
After the match, Bulldogs stars will be making a special appearance at a function at the Sebastopol Bowls Club.
Tickets to both events are available online.
Royal South Street Eisteddfod - Celebrating Chopin (Junior)
16-32 year-old competitors will perform the works of Chopin, in honour of the late Margaret Schofield, one of Australia's leading pianists.
FEAR Crafternoon
Join the Femxle Experience Art Rebellion crew with an open crafting session at their Bridge Mall workshop.
No pressure at all, just bring a project and meet some like-minded people.
Free event
Slant with Sigrid Thornton Q&A
A special screening of new Australian comedy Slant, with star Sigrid Thornton as well as director James Vinson and writer Michael Nikou.
A darkly funny investigation into a disappearance at Christmastime in 1999, Thornton and Nikou star with Pia Miranda and Ryan Murphy.
Limited seats, tickets available online.
Fanny Lumsden and the Prawn Stars
Golden Guitar winning singer-songwriter Fanny Lumsden performs at the historic Ballaarat Mechanics Institute.
Her latest album Hey Dawn, released this year, is full of joy and warmth - which is reflected in her incredible live shows.
Tickets available online.
Tex Perkins and Matt Walker
Everyone has their own favourite Tex Perkins act, from the Beasts of Bourbon to his latest material with the Fat Rubber Band.
Join Tex and the Fat Rubber Band's Matt Walker for a barn-burner of a show at Volta, with material from across his long career.
Tickets available online.
Brooke Taylor and Delsinki
Check out some incredible singer-songwriters in an intimate setting in the middle of Creswick, with Delsinki about to release his second album City/Country.
Brooke Taylor, also from Melbourne, has been a fixture at festivals across the country, with a folk, rock and country blend.
Tickets available online.
Ballarat Mario Kart Tournament
Raising money for Ballarat's SoupBus, test your skills against the best of the best in fast and furious Mario Kart action.
Get in early to secure your spot.
There will be special prizes and the bar will be open.
Tickets available online.
Staff Drag at Piano Bar
Watch the staff at the Piano Bar step out from behind the bar and onto the stagwhat's e in a magical transformation.
The night will be hosted by Gabriella Labucci, with the shows kicking off from 7.30pm.
You'll be able to enjoy a "delectable kitchen menu" and a "fully stocked bar".
Tickets available online.
Royal South Street Eisteddfod - Celebrating Chopin (Senior)
16-32 year-old competitors will perform the works of Chopin, in honour of the late Margaret Schofield, one of Australia's leading pianists.
