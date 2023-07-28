Here are all the match previews four round 14 in the CHFL season.
Unbeaten Bungaree faces reigning premier Gordon at Gordon.
What will this match tell us about the Demons?
at Gordon Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 14, 2022 - Eagles 15.10 (100) d Demons 12.10 (82)
Gordon 3rd (10 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Bungaree 1st (12 wins, 0 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Eagles
Gordon is beginning its team build towards the Central Highlands Football League finals and the timing could hardly be better.
The Eagles regain three integral components of their make-up for their top-end clash with undefeated Bungaree at Gordon on Saturday.
Mark Gunnell is back to firm up their defence, Jarryd Graham returns to the midfield and Brendan Sutcliffe adds height and strength in attack.
Gunnell and Graham have been freshened up, while Sutcliffe has been sidelined for a few weeks with illness.
Gordon still has quite a few missing, with Jordan Clampit, Gerard Clifford and Daniel Pascoe all with hamstring issues among them.
The reigning premier is going to have to be right on its game if it is to avoid a second defeat in a row at home.
OTHER NEWS
Bungaree has taken all before it this season.
As it stands the Demons have an unblemished record and no matter what happens in the last four home and away rounds will be playing finals.
Bungaree also has some first choice players to come back over the next few weeks, but right now coach Ryan Waight has a settled line-up.
The Demons were given a wake-up call against Buninyong - a reminder that from now on they cannot afford to waiver from their best.
Waight said there were certainly some areas which Bungaree needed to work on.
"I don't believe we've been at our best for two or three weeks. We're not quite as sharp as we were.
"We need to concentrate a little harder and to get back to playing our way."
The Demons are well aware that the whole competition is waiting to see how they shape up against two of the CHFL's yardsticks, Gordon and Hepburn in the next two weeks.
Bungaree will itself be using the encounters as a gauge, but Waight does not see the outcomes defining their season.
"They're just a chapter in the story to come."
Bungaree came out of its physically demanding clash with Buninyong unscathed injury-wise. Max Lawless returns after being unavailable.
TEAM CHANGES
GORDON
In: Mark Gunnell, Jarryd Graham, Brendan Sutcliffe, Cohen Le Sueur, Dylan Anderson
Out: Cam Reynolds, Clayton Winter, Ash McKenzie, Blake Taylor, Lachy Reynolds (all unavailable)
BUNGAREE
In: Max Lawless, Tom Gough
Out: Jack Walter, Sam Hammond
at Tom Ford Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 14, 2022 - Lakies 14.13 (97) d Bulldogs 10.5 (65)
Learmonth 9th (6 wins, 7 losses)
Daylesford 15th (1 wins, 10 losses, 1 draw, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Lakies
Learmonth has regained prime mover Cam Kimber as it chases a third win on end.
He has missed three games and has been among Learmonth's best since arriving at the start of the season.
There is still no sign of coach Jake Dunne though.
The Lakies have edged their way to within one win of eight-placed Newlyn.
As close as that looks, they still have an uphill battle to play finals with the fixture conspiring against them.
Newlyn has just three games to play, with a bye in round 16, and needs the Cats to fall over.
Learmonth will keep the pressure on with a win over Daylesford.
The presence of Kimber add so much and this will allow its midfield to get on top and pave the way towards another four premiership points.
Daylesford will be assisted by the return of Joel Cummings, Matt Smith and Jake Briggs, but even then the Bulldogs have not been doing enough.
They have taken some heavy hits against the sides in the top half of the competition and this will be no different.
TEAM CHANGES
LEARMONTH
In: Cam Kimber
Out: Damon Williamson
DAYLESFORD
In: Joel Cummings, Matt Smith, Jake Briggs
Out: Hamish Jarrad, Toby Maher, Jake French
at Waubra Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 14, 2022 - Roos 11.11 (77) d Blues 7.5 (45)
Waubra 17th (0 wins, 11 losses, 1 draw, 1 bye)
Ballan 14th (2 wins, 10 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Roos
Is this the moment Waubra gets its first win of the season?
With time running out, this is an opportunity it needs to take.
Waubra coach Trav Ford believes the return of two key forwards has the potential to lift the Roos to their first win.
Waubra has Brandon Green and Ryan Gavin back to take on Ballan.
Green has the potential to be a match-winner, although he will be lacking some match fitness. He has been sidelined with a broken foot since round six.
Green is strong overhead and Ford believes added marking power to complement the likes of James Lukich might give the Roos a winning edge.
Ballan also naturally sees this as a real opportunity to get a third win.
It is not long since the Blues won, beating Daylesford in round 11.
Ballan has been hot and cold, but coach Shannan Broadbent was encouraged by its effort against Learmonth last time out and has no doubt four premiership points are gettable.
TEAM CHANGES
WAUBRA
In: Brandon Green Ryan Gavin, Riley Petrascu
Out: Ned McInerney, Rory Wakefield, Brayden Morshead (unavailable)
BALLAN
No change
at Newlyn Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 14, 2022 - Wickers 10.9 (69) d Cats 9.11 (65)
Newlyn 8th (7 wins, 5 losses, 1 bye)
Creswick 13th (4 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Cats
Not that many weeks ago Newlyn appeared to be comfortably heading towards a finals campaign.
Losses to three teams in the top eight over the past four rounds have tightened things up a little bit more than the Cats had hoped.
They are now only one win inside the top eight.
A favourable fixture and the fact that its nearest threat Learmonth still has a bye to come has Newlyn still in the box seat to play finals.
Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody is confident that despite it getting a little tight the Cats will be okay.
Newlyn has Ballan, Daylesford and Dunnstown to come and also welcome back high profile recruit Nick Carter this week.
He has spent a large part of the season out with hamstring trouble, but if he can a few games under his belt this will be a big plus for the Cats.
However, Creswick has a chance to turn that on its head.
The Wickers won this match-up last season and have shown glimpses in the second half of the season that an upset is not out of the question.
Creswick has Ryan Cox, Ricky Pearson, Aaron Sedgwick and Nick Cochrane and this has to make a different for the better.
The Wickers will need to be right at the best, but there is nothing like a game against Newlyn to inspire something special,.
TEAM CHANGES
NEWLYN
In: Nick Carter, Paddy Labbett, Jack Lee
Out: Maddy Rodgers (calf), Conor Long, Fraser Lowe
CRESWICK
In: Ryan Cox, Ricky Pearson, Aaron Sedgwick, Nick Cochrane
Out: Luke Head, Paul Borchers, Jarrod McIntyre, Lachlan McKenzie
at Buninyong Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 14, 2022 - Bombers 24.16 (160) d Saints 3.5 (23)
Buninyong 10th (5 wins, 7 losses, 1 bye)
Carngham-Linton 4th (10 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Saints
Buninyong is still to make a decision as to whether to take its attempt to have its four-point loss to Bungaree overturned - claiming the winning goal was kicked after the final siren.
The CHFL informed the Bombers it did not have the authority to override the rules of the game and change the result.
Buninyong has reached out to AFL Victoria to see what other courses of action are open to it.
With their finals hopes hanging by a thread, Buninyong faces another big challenge against fourth-placed Carngham-Linton,
The Saints also need to win to keep their place in the top four.
There was a lot to like about the Bombers against Bungaree, with Aiden Domic, Jarrod Rodgers, Mitch Warner and Derick Micallef major contributors in front of tight-knit defence.
Aaron Hart was a constant danger in attack, but Buninyong will be without the creative forward this round.
Hart received a two-match suspension after being charged at the end of the match against Bungaree for having behaved in an abusive, insulting, threatening or obscene manner towards an umpire.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said the Saints were ready for another big challenge.
"We'll need to hit the ground running as we have been. Take it on," he said.
Key forward Mitch Giddings is being rested by Carngham-Linton.
TEAM CHANGES
BUNINYONG
In: Campbell Palmer, Joel Hart
Out: Aaron Hart (suspended), Morgan Turner
CARNGHAM-LINTON
In: Hudson Palmer, Marcus Grisby
Out: Mitch Giddings (managed), Hayden Blower
at Hepburn Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 14, 2022 - Burras 18.25 (133) d Crows 2.3 (15)
Hepburn 5th (9 wins, 3 losses, 1 bye)
Beaufort 16th (0 wins, 10 losses, 2 draws, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Burras
Hepburn is not without a chance of finishing the round back in the top four ahead of a tough couple of weeks depending on how Gordon and Carngham-Linton fair.
The Burras will defeat Beaufort comfortably, but they will need to do that before facing top team Bungaree and fourth-placed Carngham-Linton.
They will need to be spot on for those games, with wins in each if they to get a double chance in the finals with a top four finish.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner will undoubtedly be using this match to fine tune things and ensure everything is spot in the weeks ahead and into the finals.
He has added ruckman Sean Tighe and Rhys Jenkins to an extended squad.
The Burras a need a fit Tighe if they are to make a serious run at a flag, while this will be Jenkins first game since round seven.
Beaufort just cannot get settled and right now the Crows are facing the possibility of going through the season without a win.
Beaufort has again had shuffle its line-up around ndf that does not help anything.
TEAM CHANGES
HEPBURN
In: Sean Tighe, Rhys Jenkins
BEAUFORT
In: Cormac Mahony, Angus Gaylard, Josh McDermott, Lachlan Fraser
Out: Jeremy Broadbent, Jarrad Hills, Matt Wilson,
at Clunes Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 14, 2022 - Tigers 25.9 (159) d Magpies 5.2 (32)
Clunes: 11th (4 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye)
Springbank 2nd (11 wins, 2 losses)
SELECTION: Tigers
Springbank should have its 11th win in a row.
The Tigers have had a great run and they will have every chance of keeping it going through to the end of the home and away season.
They have some important changes, with Harry Twaits, back from suspension, and Flynn Donegan welcome inclusions.
They will also miss brothers James and Jarrod Curran, who have been great pick ups from North Ballarat this season.
A shoulder injury is likely to see Jarrod Curran be missing from a wing until the finals.
Clunes has provided a surprise with the selection "non-playing" coach Luke Davidson, who is giving it one more go after retiring at the end of 2021.
The Magpies get back some size in Nick Clarke and Dom Makur.
Makur left the club at the end of last season before returning on the even of clearances closing. He provided an x-factor last season.
Clunes has given a number of side a run for their money, but at the end of the day have only four wins to show for it.
The Magpies are not adding to their tally this week.
TEAM CHANGES
CLUNES
In: Nick Clarke, Dom Makur, Luke Davidson, Tom Muir
Out: Mykel Smith, Bailey Pickering, Tyrese Nunn, Matt Coon
SPRINGBANK
In: Harry Twaits, Flynn Donegan
Out: James Curran (shoulder), Jarrod Curran (unavailable)
at Skipton Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 14, 2022 - Emus 10.14 (74) d Grasshoppers 7.5 (47)
Skipton 6th (9 wins, 3 losses, 1 bye)
Rokewood-Corindhap 11th (4 wins, 9 losses)
SELECTION: Emus
Skipton and Rokewood-Corindhap are long-time arch-rivals, going back through the days of the Western Plains and Lexton Plains leagues.
The Emus have managed to put some separation between the two over the past few years and this season finds itself much better placed.
Skipton is finals bound, while for the Grasshoppers it is back to the drawing board.
With finals so close and still harbouring hopes of getting into the top four, Skipton starts a firm favourite.
Jack Peeters, Sam Willian, Joe Mason and Matt Romeril are all big inclusions, particularly Willian.
As strong as Rokewood-Corindhap's midfield, it has had trouble negating counterparts and the return of Willian makes it tough again here.
The Emus are without Daniel Kilpatrick though and his bullocking work will be missed.
Skipton has, as expected, named Jack Peeters for his first game since injuring a knee in this corresponding game last year.
He will improve on whatever he does.
Rokewood-Corindhap will need to play out of its skin if it is to add a fifth win to its season.
The Grasshoppers have been well short of the contenders and this is another tough ask.
TEAM CHANGES
SKIPTON
In: Jack Peeters, Sam Willian, Joe Mason, Matt Romeril
Out: Sam Peeters, Bailey Meek, Nathan Olver, Dan Kilpatrick
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
In: Liam Laffin (debut), Tristan Weightman
Out: Sam Carr (unavailable), Mitch McLaughlin (injured)
