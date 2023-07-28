The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

CHFL R14 previews: Gordon gets important trio for Bungaree clash | all the ins and outs

DB
By David Brehaut
July 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Here are all the match previews four round 14 in the CHFL season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.