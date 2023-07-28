The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Sports Affairs

Change Out Game boost for WestVic Academy of Sport's Shenae Keleher

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 29 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While Shenae Keleher works alongside coaches and the region's top emerging athletes, she had not realised she might need her own professional guide - until she took up the chance as part of a move to help level the playing field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.