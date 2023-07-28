While Shenae Keleher works alongside coaches and the region's top emerging athletes, she had not realised she might need her own professional guide - until she took up the chance as part of a move to help level the playing field.
The WestVic Academy of Sport chief executive officer has been teaming up with nine other women in the Change Our Game professional development program to fine-tune her game.
A key feature of this has been one-on-one career coaching, which Ms Keleher said helped her take a closer look at how she had got to where she was, and how to keep doing what she wants to be doing in building a career.
For now, that is in helping to provide opportunities for the region's athletes to access the best holistic guidance and sports experts via WestVic.
Ms Keleher said women, as a whole, typically could all relate to extra hurdles to overcome in career settings from closing the gender pay gap that "was never on an even playing field from the start" or the ripple effects from choices about motherhood.
Although Ms Keleher said she was fortunate her gender had never been an issue with WestVic, she had a chance to help others.
This comes in an exciting time with the women's sporting landscape, particularly at the elite levels, demanding greater billing.
"We've reached a point where sport at the moment feels like it is clicking in a lot of spaces," Ms Keleher said.
"I know it's said all the time, but when you see it you can be it. Now it will be interesting to see a participation rise from the women's World Cup [soccer]. We want to see that across all ages.
"Hopefully we can see more females keen to continue in sport in their teenage years now there are more females in the commercial sports space."
Ms Keleher has been leading WestVic Academy of Sport for two years and since taking up the Change Our Game next generation leaders' stream she has been promoted to CEO.
She has been "learning on the go", starting amid the COVID-19 lockdowns and having to navigate a way out.
"No matter how you think you're going to plan, things never go to plan. The sports landscape is changing month to month - last week's Commonwealth Games call was a great example of that," Ms Keleher said.
"At WestVic we're looking at how this looks to the region and for our athletes and how we can pivot again."
Victorian Community Sport Minister Ros Spence has announced the next round of Change Our Game professional development scholarships for women working in sport across the state.
The program, which works in next generation and experienced governance streams, supports women at all stages of their career to succeed in sport and recreation.
More than 500 participants have taken part in Change Our Game professional development programs via the Office for Women in Sport and Recreation. This includes 97 participants in last year's inaugural scholarship program.
"We know women remain under-represented in sports leadership roles, and through this program we are helping remove barriers to opportunities and success for women," Sarah Styles, Office for Women in Sport and Recreation director said.
For details, visit changeourgame.vic.gov.au.
