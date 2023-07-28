The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Foundation community grants program to provide assistance across city

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 28 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recipients of the Ballarat Foundation's 2023 Community Grants Program which were announced on 28/07/2023. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Recipients of the Ballarat Foundation's 2023 Community Grants Program which were announced on 28/07/2023. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Organisations across Ballarat have received $100,000 in funding to help continue their vital work in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.