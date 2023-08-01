The location of the building on Albert Street, between two "activity centres" - shops centred around Sebastopol and the Coles supermarket in the south, and around Woolworths/Aldi at the Hertford Street intersection in the north - would ensure all users could also easily access services they require and fit in to council's policy to support diversification of activity centres to become community focal points and mixed-use precincts that include provision of community services.

