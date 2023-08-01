A former allied health and medical clinic in Sebastopol could become a new community centre for people living with a disability.
Gellibrand Support Services has lodged a planning application with the City of Ballarat to use 131 Albert Street as a place of assembly (community centre) to bring together clients for personalised support.
The 1935 weatherboard building was previously a sports-medicine focussed allied health clinic containing a gym room used for exercise and rehabilitation.
Under plans submitted to council, the building would specifically cater for the Gellibrand Ballarat Social Group and use the existing spaces within the rooms for a gym room, living skills/training room, therapy, massage, support room, and a kitchen/break room.
According to planning documents, the number of clients on site at any one time would be around 10, with a maximum occupancy of clients and staff of 20.
Operating hours would be about 10am to 4pm from Monday to Saturday.
"Improving accessibility and engagement for people living with a disability in Ballarat is a key priority," the documents state.
"The proposal seeks to provide a meeting place for people with a disability which will offer increased support and opportunities for engagement."
The location of the building on Albert Street, between two "activity centres" - shops centred around Sebastopol and the Coles supermarket in the south, and around Woolworths/Aldi at the Hertford Street intersection in the north - would ensure all users could also easily access services they require and fit in to council's policy to support diversification of activity centres to become community focal points and mixed-use precincts that include provision of community services.
Planners assured local residents living close to the proposed new community centre there would be little impact and would be a valuable addition to the neighbourhood.
"The location has been chosen due to the lack of similar services in the area, the ease of access by road and public transport, and that the building has already been fitted to suit the proposed use," the planning documents state.
"Being a community centre, hours of visitation aren't restricted, and people will be onsite for varying amount of time within the approved hours. However, this is unlikely to have any impact on surrounding areas, with sufficient car parking onsite and all activities occurring indoors.
"The centre will generally only be open during standard business hours, and nearby residents will not be impacted by any noise from clients or traffic during evening, night or early morning hours. Overall, the proposed use is one that generates very little in terms of noise."
