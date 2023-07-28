A plant species found only at Enfield, south of Ballarat, now has another home with Berry Street School students planting the species in their gardens.
As part of National Schools Tree Planting Day, students at the Sebastopol school planted Enfield Banksia, only found in bushland around Enfield, in their school yard as some of the more than 50 shrubs and bushes planted during a garden makeover.
With the help of Landcare representatives students dug holes and planted the shrubs and trees, all Indigenous and native to the area, donated through council's Connecting Community project.
They also examined water samples from the Yarrowee Creek, taken from near the school, examining samples for insects and testing the health of the water.
Teacher Nadine Ogilvie said not only did the project mark National School's Tree Planting Day, it was a springboard for discussions about sustainability, insects, wildlife and the future of the planet.
And with students now keen to build on their tree planting experience, the school is looking to partner with Landcare and provide willing volunteers in their project to help revegetate along the Yarrowee Creek.
"There has been so much conversation ... which started with discussion about plants, what is native to this area and why it's important to plant species native to the area," Ms Ogilvie said.
"With sustainability they are at an age where they know a bit but not enough. There's a bit of doom, saying the planet will be dead in 10 years so it's a good conversation for us to have to say it's not doomed, and us planting these trees is really important and makes a difference."
Many of the students previously had little experience of getting their hands dirty in the garden.
"They loved using the hole digging tool," she said. "A lot of the kids haven't had these opportunities to be part of a community program and learn how to reach out to the community.
"For our children who have been so disengaged from school and community for so long, to re-engage it's important to know what's in their local area, to know the Yarrowee Creek and go for walks, and know what Ballarat has to offer and what council can provide you."
Friday July 28 was National Schools Tree Planting Day and Sunday July 30 is National Tree Planting Day with events taking place across Ballarat and throughout Australia.
