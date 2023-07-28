The Courier
Sebastopol's Berry Street pupils join in School Tree Planting Day

By Michelle Smith
July 29 2023 - 9:00am
A plant species found only at Enfield, south of Ballarat, now has another home with Berry Street School students planting the species in their gardens.

Local News

