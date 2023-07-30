Aimee Carroll has been singing ever since she can remember.
Music was always played at her childhood home and she loved singing with her father while he played the guitar.
Her father, a school teacher, became her inspiration to pursue a career in music and she worked in film and television, and musical theatre.
She broadened her career and started working in healthcare as a registered nurse and lactation consultant in Ballarat. But it is her role as a music expression mentor that puts her in her happy place.
Carroll conducts her music lessons with people of all ages, in particular children and elderly people. Her lessons are unlike the average session.
Her students lead the lesson and she becomes their music expression mentor in singing, acting, dancing or instrument playing.
She said magic was created when a child led their own self-expression.
"After a few classes I ask how they would like to warm up their voice. It's always important to me that students pick their own song and choice of prop," Carroll said.
"Some students will be a bit shy so they can tell me what I am going to wear. As I develop a rapport with them, they really take over and it's amazing.
"It's important to me that students get to choose their own song. It gives them that self-assurance that they can make decisions and trust their own inner instincts."
Carroll said exploration was more important than trying to be perfect, and this helped children to feel safe and build confidence in trying new things.
She said the lessons created a haven away from stress children may feel at school.
"Music just naturally calms the central nervous system. I talk to them how I can use music to calm their anxiety. It rewires your neural pathways," Carroll said.
She said she used music and singing therapy in her lessons, which included lessons at aged care facilities and group classes for mother's groups.
"I teach people their voice is for them and it's a way people can self-soothe," she said.
Carroll is a tongue and lip tie specialist and incorporates her knowledge of speech, jaw structure and singing into her lessons for people of all ages.
For more information, visit aimeecarrollmusic.com.au
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.