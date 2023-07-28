The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat firefighters cut driver free from Sturt Street crash

Updated July 28 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters work to free a driver from a car crash on Sturt Street. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Firefighters work to free a driver from a car crash on Sturt Street. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Emergency services have cut a woman free from a car crash on Sturt Street right before the school rush.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.