Emergency services have cut a woman free from a car crash on Sturt Street right before the school rush.
It's understood a vehicle was travelling north on Alfred Street towards Sturt Street when the two-car collision occurred just after 3pm.
Police at the scene said it appeared one of the drivers failed to give way.
One lane of Sturt Street has been closed, but traffic is still flowing slowly.
The Alfred Street intersection is closed.
Firefighters have cut out the driver of one of the vehicles, using the 'Jaws of Life', with the vehicle pushed onto the centre median.
The exact circumstances of the crash are not yet known.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed two people were taken to hospital.
