The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

BFNL A Grade: Top-two hopes resting on Roosters clash

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 28 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A date with the reigning premiers could be the difference between a qualifying final or elimination final for Sebastopol in Saturday's Ballarat Football Netball League action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.