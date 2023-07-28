BFNL A Grade: Top-two hopes resting on Roosters clash

A date with the reigning premiers could be the difference between a qualifying final or elimination final for Sebastopol in Saturday's Ballarat Football Netball League action.
The Burra have been the surprise packet of the A Grade season, boasting a 9-3 win-loss record as they turn their attention to round 14.
These two sides went head-to-head in round seven, when the then-unbeaten North Ballarat took care of business over the Burra.
It was a 13-goal triumph for North Ballarat, but Sebastopol lost no fans on the day with some impressive play.
Narelle Perkins' side will be hoping a home encounter at Marty Busch Reserve can provide a different result as the Burra aim to keep their top-two hopes alive.
Sebastopol sits two games behind North Ballarat, but the Roosters - despite sitting second - face a challenging run home.
It opens the door for the Burra to swoop on a Roosters upset and leapfrog them into second place.
Sebastopol heads into the clash with back-to-back wins over the past two weeks, but the Burra have been slightly down on form.
They were lucky to escape from Lake Wendouree with a one-goal win while they managed to deal with Melton South by 16 goals.
It means Saturday provides the perfect opportunity for Sebastopol to claim a statement-making victory and shock the league.
North Ballarat also holds a one-goal win against the Lakers, with Saturday's clash unquestionably the match of the round.
Darley will want to avoid a similar scare to Sebastopol and North Ballarat when the Devils go head-to-head with the Lakers on Saturday.
The undefeated Devils go in as favourites, but Lake Wendouree has showed countless times this season that it has the ability to match it with the best.
The Lakers fell one-goal shy of season-defining upsets against the Roosters and Burra, but a four-goal win against Sunbury saw them announce themselves to the competition as contenders.
East Point, which has just one win to its name this season, welcomes Ballarat to Eastern Oval as the Swans chase their fifth win.
Melton Recreation Reserve hosts the derby as Melton South looks to return to form against cross-town rivals Melton.
The Bloods have remarkably jumped above the Panthers on the ladder after back-to-back wins against East Point and Bacchus Marsh.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
