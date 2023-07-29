ONLY a handful of students in this philosophy class were old enough to vote on a change to Australia's Constitution to count Indigenous peoples in the population.
Since that referendum in 1967, only three simultaneous tweaks were carried a decade later in the nation's governing principles.
Retired politics and history teacher Greta Christie said her University of the Third Age classmates were well-aware referendums were rare and passing them "a long shot".
They were determined to make their votes count in shaping the nation and called on Federation University's inaugural deputy vice-chancellor for reconciliation, Andrew Gunstone, to ensure they were informed in whichever way they voted.
Ms Christie encouraged others to become more educated on the key issue facing the nation, particularly as there were many complexities in Indigenous affairs. She said it was critical to note any positive changes made by a government today could be erased if not in the Constitution.
Misunderstandings and misinformation have been the biggest hurdles Professor Gunstone has faced in giving presentations to a range of groups on the Voice.
He said one of the common concerns was there was not enough detail, but that was not what the Constitution was all about.
"The Constitution is a thin document...It might say we have the right to social security in principle but doesn't explain the details - all those are worked out by parliament," Professor Gunstone said.
"To me it comes down to talking with those impacted by decisions. If you're going to decide old-age policy, you talk to the older people themselves. If you talk about policy impacting Indigenous peoples in Alice Springs, you should talk to Indigenous peoples in Alice Springs.
"It's a Voice to Parliament, not a voice of parliament and really will be similar to businesses and other organisations that go and talk to government."
Eight of 44 proposed constitutional changes have been carried in a referendum in Australian history.
Professor Gunstone said he was trying to educate people on the mechanics of the vote itself because it was not like a government election, this time you write yes or no.
The 1967 referendum to include Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the population was the most successful in Australian history.
"This one is different," Professor Gunstone said. "The last one was amending a term that was quite racist. Australians are generally very fair-minded and there was record attendance to vote.
"This one is much closer. At the moment the trend is towards no, but many people have not made their mind up."
Professor Gunstone urged people to not leave their decision to the last minute, as was a trend in Australian political voting. He said this change was "pretty modest" in comparison to other nation's recognitions of Indigenous peoples.
And this was one vote he said should not become a political football.
Professor Gunstone pointed to the misnomers of the past, such as the Native Title Act recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples hold rights and interests in land and water - but "not one square-centimetre" of private land has been returned as was feared.
He said the 2008 apology to the Stolen Generations and the marriage equality plebiscite also threw up unqualified claims of destruction.
"The reality is this won't have an impact on anyone else's lives except Indigenous people being better off because they have a say," Professor Gunstone said.
University of the Third Age philosophy student Bridget Carlson said her class often delved into the issues of the day with philosophical reason.
Ms Carlson said it was important to see as much credible information as possible to weigh into complex issues.
"We felt informed by this session and is probably provoked us to find out more," Ms Carlson said.
Federation University has this year endorsed Uluru Statement from the Heart, which has been regarded as a general consensus among Australian Indigenous peoples in what constitutional change should look like.
