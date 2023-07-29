The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Voice to Parliament

Ballarat U3A class calls on people to be informed in Voice referendum

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated July 30 2023 - 9:56am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ONLY a handful of students in this philosophy class were old enough to vote on a change to Australia's Constitution to count Indigenous peoples in the population.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.