The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Gordon miner's cottage restoration documented on ABC's 'Restoration Australia'

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated August 3 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The owners of a Gordon miner's cottage cannot believe the tiny timber relic of the 19th century gold rush is their home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.