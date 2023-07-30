Much needed construction at Linton Recreation Reserve means the playing surface is one step closer to becoming usable again.
Golden Plains Shire councillors voted unanimously to award a $1.2 million tender to Macedon-based company Global Turf to improve drainage on the oval.
Carngham Linton Football Netball club president Greg Spratling said the ground conditions on the oval limited what the club could do once the rain started.
"It's massive for our club," he said.
"We've got a ground out there that we could only play three games this year and we can only use small sections of the ground to train."
In the interim, the club had been using the grounds at Snake Valley.
Mr Spratling said the ground condition was better there, but without lights at the pitch they were limited in the evenings.
The project was a federal election promise and $780,000 was funded in the government's 2022 October budget.
Sport and Recreation Victoria was contributing $200,000 as part of the country football netball program and the Golden Plains council spent $445,600.
The works will create better drainage and reshape the surface.
There will also be new goal posts, a hard wicket and coach boxes.
Mr Spratling said once the wet weather sets in, the "water doesn't go away".
"It's pretty hard to play on, let alone train on," he said.
Mr Spratling said a more detailed plan and timeline for the works was still to be decided on.
He said if works could start in September, weather permitting, they may be completed by March or April.
"We might be off it for a couple of weeks in the early part of the season but we have backups like Snake Valley and Smythesdale."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
