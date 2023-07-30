The Courier
Man gets jail after raping pregnant woman in Ballarat

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 31 2023 - 5:00am
A Ballarat woman who was 10 weeks' pregnant at the time she was raped has told the court of how she has nightmares since the incident and does not trust men anymore.

