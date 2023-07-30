A Ballarat woman who was 10 weeks' pregnant at the time she was raped has told the court of how she has nightmares since the incident and does not trust men anymore.
The woman's statement was part of proceedings against Samuel Davidson, 25, at the Melbourne County Court on July 20.
Davidson pleaded guilty to raping the woman, who has an intellectual disability, at her Ballarat home on December 17, 2017.
The court heard Davidson, his friend, and the woman were together on the day at her address to "hang out", with Davidson's friend leaving soon before the rape took place.
The pair were alone together in the woman's back porch, when Davidson started to make advances on her, despite being told not to, and that "she didn't want to do anything because she was pregnant".
Davidson then took her into a room and raped her. He then left soon after in company with his friend.
The woman had a forensic examination at the Ballarat Base Hospital - with DNA from a swab linking to Davidson.
Davidson attended the Broadmeadows Police Station on June 26, 2019, by appointment, and denied raping the woman.
In her victim impact statement, the woman said that "her enjoyment of life is not the best and she has good and bad days".
The woman also said she since goes to counselling over the incident, and occasionally has related nightmares.
In her sentencing remarks, Judge Kellie Blair said Davidson had an adolescence "marked by instability", with early drug use, sexual abuse and minimal contact with parents.
A forensic psychologist's report found Davidson to have a "low-moderate" risk of sexual offending - the lowest of five categories.
The psychologist found Davidson to not "display attitudes which condone sexual offending", and said he was likely motivated at the time by a sense of "sexual entitlement".
Davidson had received mental health counselling in custody, and was considered possibly to have a borderline personality disorder, antisocial personality disorder and ADHD.
Although 25 at the time of sentencing, Davidson was 20 at the time of the rape, which Judge Blair said would allow him youthful offender considerations.
Davidson was sentenced to two years and six months' imprisonment, and must serve one year and three months before being eligible for parole - he has already served 248 days of pre-sentence detention.
Had he not pleaded guilty, he would have been sentenced to four years in jail, with a non-parole period of two years.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
