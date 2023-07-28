Learmonth's match-up with Daylesford is unquestionably the match of the round, but there is plenty more to play out in the Central Highlands Netball League across round 14.
With four rounds remaining in the A Grade season, Gordon's clash with Bungaree looms as an elimination final for the losing side.
Despite sitting outside the top eight, ninth-placed Gordon enjoys a relatively easy run home and could leapfrog one of three sides on 32 points.
Skipton, Newlyn and Buninyong all boast 32 points to their names but would be well aware their position inside the top eight is under threat.
The Eagles remaining four games come against teams ranked lower than them, with Gordon every chance to end the season on a four-game winning streak and sneak into finals.
Skipton, which is one of the sides under threat by Gordon, faces a challenging contest with Rokewood-Corindhap arriving in town.
The Hoppers were dealt a scare with Kate Omeara sitting out the second half against Clunes in round 13.
Rokewood-Corindhap still cruised to victory, with co-coach Libby DenOuden remaining calm about the best-and-fairest winner's health.
Waubra could land its third win of the season when the Roos take on Ballan.
The Waubra Recreation Reserve match-up will not trouble those inside the top eight, but it would see the Roos record a remarkable third-consecutive win after starting the season 0-10.
