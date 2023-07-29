Bargain hunters rejoice, as one of the best places in Ballarat to search for a deal welcomed back shoppers following several weeks of refurbishing work.
The Uniting Ballarat Op Shop staged a "Grand Reopening" on Friday, July 28, where people could browse a greater variety of items in the new-look set-up.
The shop, located at 107 Dana Street in Ballarat Central, is open seven days-a-week and has introduced a greater range of designer and vintage brands.
Shop manager Candice Willis said the premium products would be at a slightly higher price point, but would still provide great value for customers.
She said the normal range, including the $2 rack had remained, so there would still be plenty of cheap items for shoppers, but the changes had added more diversity to the store.
"The whole vintage thing's coming back, and I think it's to do with sustainability but also fashion of course," she said.
"We think it's important to be able to offer [fashion] that's creative to anyone, it's subjective, but we want everyone [to] have access to it."
"We're really excited to welcome new customers as well as our regulars back."
Owing to the increased operating hours, Ms Willis said the op shop was hunting for more volunteers, particularly on weekends.
But, she said there was no shortage of people donating quality products around Ballarat.
"We have a lot of loyal donators who only like to donate to us," she said.
"It's really good, and a lot of that will be vintage, because they know we appreciate it, we're not just going to put a couple of bucks on it, and it's going to be loved."
Ballarat woman April, who did not wish to use her surname, bought a picture frame at the opening and said she was impressed with the new layout of the shop.
"It looks really nice, so I think rather than your traditional [op-shop] it's definitely nice," she said.
