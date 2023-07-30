With more than 200 mouths to feed, the cost of living crunch, and dwindling donations, Gordon's Horse Shepherd Sanctuary has been forced to explore new income streams to allow it to continue to care for its charges.
Faced with ongoing feed costs alone of more than $10,000 a month, up from around $6000 just two years ago, Horse Shepherd has expanded and is opening for public tours to allow visitors to meet the animals.
The sanctuary was established in 2014 to offer a safe home for horses in need but is now home to about 100 horses plus camels, donkeys, miniature donkeys, deer, goats, cows, sheep, ducks, geese, turkeys and chickens who would otherwise have faced an uncertain future.
It's also home to a llama called Kylo who will accompany visitors on their tour of the farm, and the only four Black Forest Horses in Australia, who were imported from Germany many years ago but whose elderly owner donated them to the sanctuary two months ago.
In recent years the sanctuary has expanded its business model as it searches for new ways to make money as COVID and rising costs bite.
It now comprises Horse Shepherd Park and HSP Advanced Equine to provide rehabilitation and fitness for all horses through its specialist equipment including a saltwater treadmill, saltwater spa, red light therapy lamps and more.
"It all supports the sanctuary," said HSP Advanced Equine business development manager Jen Best.
"It costs a lot of money to feed and look after all the animals, and the medical bills, so the sanctuary was given a grant to purchase equipment and run business with that equipment then those proceeds go back in to helping look after the animals," she said.
Opening the sanctuary to visitors on guided walks is also about raising money to care for the animals, many of whom have been nursed back to health after animal welfare organisations seized them in poor condition, or who have faced uncertain futures before finding safe haven with Horse Shepherd.
Some of the horses that come to Horse Shepherd can be rehabilitated and adopted out to new families,but many stay.
In 2016 the sanctuary took in almost 150 malnourished horses alone from two separate RSPCA seizures; the first a group of 113 horses who were part of the largest RSPCA horse seizure in Australia from a farm at Warrak, near Ararat, and a further 23 found alongside the carcasses of more than 20 others on a property at Bulla on Melbourne's outskirts
The walks will cover about 2.5km, depending on where the animals are, and take from 90 minutes to two hours.
"The biggest thing is it's different to a petting zoo," Ms Best said. "These are sanctuary animals and most are at liberty in the paddocks and it's up to them whether they choose to come and interact with visitors," she said.
"Kylo, our llama, is a new addition and we'll have him join us on walks."
Tours will run every Thursday and every second Saturday, with more added at peak times such as school holidays.
The sanctuary is also targeting horse owners and riders with its new equipment which Ms Best describes as a "horse gym".
The equipment is used for sanctuary residents, and also for horse owners wanting to improve their horse's fitness or recovery from injury.
"Most people are using the water treadmill as part of a fitness and strength program. It's like a horse gym - they can come here for boot camp and gym then go back," Ms Best said.
"Our whole ethos here now is to be a holistic space for equines and we are going to move in to riders as well. Everything we can do to improve the lives of horses gives horses a better outcome which means we don't have to take them into the sanctuary.
"If we train riders to ride better, horses have a better future."
Horse Shepherd Equine Sanctuary tours can be booked at horseshepherd.org.au and cost $25 for adults and $10 per child.
