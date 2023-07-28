A woman has been fined $385 and will lose three demerit points after allegedly failing to give way to a motorbike in thick fog at Wendouree.
The crash was first reported at 8.47am on Friday at a roundabout on Learmonth Road.
Police said the 39-year-old driver from Footscray was travelling west on Norman Street when it failed to give way to a Harley-Davidson travelling south that had already entered the roundabout.
"The car has effectively T-boned the motorbike," Acting Senior Constable Craig Kelso said.
"It's caused the rider to come off.
"He's been able to walk away with soft tissue injuries to his lower legs."
The motorcyclist was a 44-year-old man from Brunswick West.
The crash left a large amount of oil and other liquid on the road, which was mopped up with what appeared to be fine sawdust.
Paramedics in Wendouree did not have far to travel to the accident scene but Ambulance Victoria said no treatment or transport was required.
CFA and FRV firefighters were also called but not required.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
