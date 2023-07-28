The Courier
Driver fined after collision between car and motorbike in Wendouree

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 28 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:15pm
A woman has been fined $385 and will lose three demerit points after allegedly failing to give way to a motorbike in thick fog at Wendouree.

