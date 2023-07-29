Winners and Losers - Saturday, July 29

SENIORS
Sebastopol 12.13 (85) d North Ballarat 9.9 (63)
East Point 16.19 (115) d Ballarat 9.9 (63)
Darley 21.17 (143) d Lake Wendouree 4.8 (32)
Melton d Melton South
RESERVES
Darley 21.16 (142) d Lake Wendouree 4.4 (28)
East Point 14.16 (100) d Ballarat 3.7 (25)
Sebastopol 9.13 (67) d North Ballarat 3.3 (21)
Melton d Melton South
UNDER-19
Darley 15.8 (98) d Lake Wendouree 6.11 (47)
East Point 12.9 (81) d Ballarat 3.3 (21)
Sebastopol 7.12 (54) d North Ballarat 3.3 (21)
Melton d Melton South
SENIORS
Learmonth 13.18 (96) d Daylesford 8.7 (55)
Waubra 9.17 (71) d Ballan 9.3 (57)
Newlyn 8.9 (57) d Creswick 5.8 (38)
Carngham-Linton 14.15 (99) d Buninyong 9.9 (63)
Gordon 17.9 (111) d Bungaree 11.7 (73)
Hepburn 28.16 (184) d Beaufort 6.7 (43)
Springbank 8.10 (58) d Clunes 5.8 (38)
Skipton 16.9 (105) d Rokewood-Corindhap 9.9 (63)
RESERVES
Learmonth 27.17 (179) d Daylesford 3.1 (19)
Ballan 7.7 (49) d Waubra 4.9 (33)
Newlyn 8.6 (54) d Creswick 5.2 (32)
Buninyong 11.8 (74) d Carngham-Linton 4.9 (33)
Bungaree 12.5 (77) d Gordon 4.7 (31)
Hepburn 13.12 (90) d Beaufort 0.3 (3)
Springbank 6.7 (43) d Clunes 4.5 (29)
Skipton 5.9 (39) d Rokewood-Corindhap 5.6 (36)
UNDER-18
Daylesford 12.4 (76) d Learmonth 7.3 (45)
Waubra 10.10 (70 d Ballan 6.8 (40)
Buninyong 13.10 (88) d Carngham-Linton 1.1 (7)
Bungaree 9.10 (64) d Gordon 6.6 (42)
Beaufort 17.16 (118) d Hepburn 1.0 (6)
Springbank 13.20 (98) d Clunes 2.0 (12)
Rokewood-Corindhap 4.2 (26) d Skipton 2.4 (16)
UNDER-15
Learmonth 3.7 (25) d Daylesford 1.8 (14)
Ballan 4.14 (38) d Waubra 0.2 (2)
Buninyong 8.8 (56) d Carngham-Linton 4.1 (25)
Gordon 7.4 (46) d Bungaree 1.8 (14)
Beaufort 13.4 (82) d Hepburn 4.5 (29)
Springbank 6.8 (44) d Clunes 4.3 (27)
Rokewood-Corindhap 3.5 (23) d Skipton 2.8 (20)
UNDER-12
Daylesford 4.8 (32) d Learmonth 1.2 (8)
Waubra 4.3 (27) d Ballan 0.0. (0)
Newlyn 3.4 (22) d Creswick 0.0 (0)
Buninyong 16.6 (102) d Carngham-Linton 0.0 (0)
Bungaree 3.6 (24) d Gordon 0.0 (0)
Hepburn 2.7 (19) d Beaufort 0.0 (0)
Springbank 6.11 (47) d Clunes 0.1 (1)
MARYBOROUGH-CASTLEMAINE DISTRICT FNL
SPLIT ROUND
SENIORS
Maldon 39.20 (254) d Campbells Creek 2.1 (13)
Natte Bealiba 16.10 (106) d Dunolly 3.5 (23)
Maryborough Rovers 10.10 (70) d Avoca 8.10 (58)
Harcourt 17.10 (112) d Lexton 5.7 (37)
RESERVES
Maldon 30.20 (200) d Campbells Creek 2.5 (17)
Natte Bealiba 15.10 (100) d Dunolly 3.2 (20)
Maryborough Rovers 11.9 (75) d Avoca 6.10 (46)
Harcourt 21.14 (140) d Lexton 6.2 (38)
UNDER-17.5
Lexton 9.10 (64) d Harcourt 4.2 (26)
UNDER 14.5
Natte Bealiba 5.6 (36) d Dunolly 4.3 (27)
Avoca 26.8 (164) d Maryborough 1.4 (10)
UNDER-11.5
Natte Bealiba 11.7 (73) d Dunolly 2.3 (15)
Avoca 8.7 (55) d Maryborough Rovers 0.0 (0)
Harcourt 8.10 (58) d Lexton 1.1 (7)
Campbells Creek 7.13 (55) d Maldon 3.3 (21)
SENIORS
Woorndoo-Mortlake 33.16 (214) d Caramut 1.0 (6)
Tatyoon 10.13 (73) d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 6.8 (44)
SMW Rovers 34.28 (232) d Moyston-Willaura 7.9 (51)
Great Western 10.15 (75) d Ararat Eagles 8.17 (65)
Penshurst 17.15 (117) d Lismore-Derrinallum 4.4 (28)
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 12.6 (78) d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 10.8 (68)
RESERVES
Woorndoo-Mortlake 27.23 (185) d Caramut 0.0 (0)
Tatyoon 18.22 (130) d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 2.4 (16)
SMW Rovers 21.16 (142) d Moyston-Willaura 2.3 (15)
Ararat Eagles 7.12 (54) d Great Western 3.5 (23)
Lismore-Derrinallum 11.19 (85) d Penshurst 3.2 (20)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 18.13 (121) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 2.5 (17)
UNDER-16.5
Tatyoon 6.2 (38) d Ararat Eagles 6.2 (38)
Penshurst 27.7 (169) d Moyston-Willaura 1.2 (8)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 9.11 (65) d Great Western 1.0 (6)
Caramut 2.6 (18) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0.10 (10)
A GRADE
Ballarat 49 d East Point 33
Melton South 65 d Melton 23
North Ballarat 64 d Sebastopol 32
Darley 65 d Lake Wendouree 37
B GRADE
Darley 59 d Lake Wendouree 44
East Point 53 d Ballarat 24
Melton South 55 d Melton 33
North Ballarat 47 d Sebastopol 42
C GRADE
Ballarat 41 d East Point 36
Melton 28 d Melton South 17
Sebastopol 36 d North Ballarat 34
Lake Wendouree 35 d Darley 34
D GRADE
Bacchus Marsh 36 d East Point 31
Redan 32 d Darley 17
Lake Wendouree 41 d North Ballarat 36
Ballarat 43 d Melton 28
Sunbury 24 d Sebastopol 4
E GRADE
Melton South 36 d Melton 20
East Point 37 d Ballarat 5
Sebastopol 35 d North Ballarat 24
Lake Wendouree 35 d Darley 14
19/UNDER
Darley 73 d Lake Wendouree 17
Ballarat 29 d East Point 22
Melton South 55 d Melton 17
Sebastopol 42 d North Ballarat 33
A GRADE
Learmonth 67 d Daylesford 44
Ballan 36 drew with Waubra 36
Newlyn 59 d Creswick 14
Buninyong 70 d Carngham-Linton 40
Gordon 44 d Bungaree 39
Beaufort 73 d Hepburn 53
Springbank 61 d Clunes 33
Rokewood-Corindhap 64 d Skipton 27
B GRADE
Learmonth 73 d Daylesford 13
Ballan 31 d Waubra 21
Newlyn 49 d Creswick 27
Buninyong 33 d Carngham-Linton 16
Bungaree 47 d Gordon 42
Beaufort 39 d Hepburn 35
Clunes 39 d Springbank 35
Skipton 39 d Rokewood-Corindhap 30
C GRADE
Learmonth 47 d Daylesford 33
Ballan 39 d Waubra 24
Newlyn 31 d Creswick 26
Buninyong 37 d Carngham-Linton 12
Gordon 31 d Bungaree 25
Beaufort 50 d Hepburn 33
Clunes 42 d Springbank 14
Skipton 41 d Rokewood-Corindhap 31
D GRADE
Ballan 22 d Waubra 10
Newlyn 45 d Creswick 10
Gordon 28 d Bungaree 20
17/UNDER
Learmonth 34 d Daylesford 13
Ballana 34 d Waubra 14
Carngham-Linton 28 d Buninyong 21
Bungaree 32 d Gordon 18
Hepburn 45 d Beaufort 9
Springbank 27 d Clunes 21
Skipton 36 d Rokewood-Corindhap 13
15/UNDER
Learmonth 37 d Daylesford 9
Ballan 22 d Waubra 21
Newlyn 38 d Creswick 10
Buninyong 30 d Carngham-Linton 16
Bungaree 23 d Gordon 9
Springbank 35 d Clunes 17
Rokewood-Corindhap 16 d Skipton 14
13/UNDER
Learmonth 21 d Daylesford 20
Waubra 40 d Ballan 12
Newlyn 32 d Creswick 8
Buninyong 24 d Carngham-Linton 2
Gordon 50 d Bungaree 1
Hepburn 15 d Beaufort 10
Springbank 31 d Clunes 13
Rokewood-Corindhap 23 d Skipton 16
SPLIT ROUND
A GRADE
Maldon 42 d Campbells Creek 41
Natte Bealiba 53 d Dunolly 32
Avoca 59 d Maryborough Rovers 31
Lexton 44 d Harcourt 27
B GRADE
Maldon 48 d Campbells Creek 20
Natte Bealiba 55 d Dunolly 8
Avoca 43 d Maryborough Rovers 28
Lexton 29 d Harcourt 25
C GRADE
Maldon 39 d Campbells Creek 18
Natte Bealiba 37 d Dunolly 8
Avoca 45 d Maryborough Rovers 24
Lexton 27 d Harcourt 18
UNDER-17
Maldon 30 d Campbells Creek 17
Natte Bealiba 31 d Dunolly 27
Avoca 15 d Maryborough Rovers 6
Harcourt 27 d Lexton 17
UNDER-15
Maldon 35 d Campbells Creek 30
Natte Bealiba 40 d Dunolly 22
Harcourt 45 d Lexton 10
UNDER-13
Campbells Creek 23 d Maldon 11
Natte Bealiba 18 d Dunolly 16
Avoca 45 d Maryborough Rovers 4
Harcourt 30 d Lexton 6
A GRADE
Woorndoo-Mortlake 65 d Caramut 10
SMW Rovers 44 d Moyston-Willaura 28
Ararat Eagles 82 d Great Western 20
Penshurst 37 d Lismore-Derrinallum 28
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 63 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 45
B GRADE
Woorndoo-Mortlake 40 d Caramut 25
Tatyoon 36 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 18
Moyston-Willaura 37 d SMW Rovers 35
Ararat Eagles 47 d Great Western 31
Lismore-Derrinallum 44 d Penshurst 22
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 42 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 21
C GRADE
Woorndoo-Mortlake 28 d Caramut 9
Tatyoon 34 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 15
SMW Rovers 22 d Moyston-Willaura 19
Ararat Eagles 41 d Great Western 21
Penshurst 27 d Lismore-Derrinallum 15
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 27 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 21
18/UNDER
Woorndoo-Mortlake 23 d Caramut 17
Lismore-Derrinallum 33 d Penshurst 28
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 38 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 23
15/UNDER
Woorndoo-Mortlake 30 d Caramut 16
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 24 d Tatyoon 11
Great Western 17 d Ararat Eagles 16
Penshurst 42 d Lismore-Derrinallum 16
13/UNDER
Caramut 25 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 16
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 19 d Tatyoon 6
SMW Rovers 26 d Moyston-Willaura 7
Great Western 33 d Ararat Eagles 4
Penshurst 36 d Lismore-Derrinallum 8
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 37 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 3
