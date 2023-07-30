A proposed three-lot subdivision in Canadian may face barriers as a potential koala habitat.
The land on Fussell Street currently has a three-bedroom home on it, sold on June 28 for $600,000.
The plans show three lots proposed for the back of the property.
The area has multiple overlays including environmental significance, vegetation protection, and Aboriginal cultural heritage sensitivity.
A report was conducted on native vegetation removal and koala habitat potential, it found the vegetation to be mostly eucalyptus.
The City of Ballarat's Koala Habitat Planning Map has the area marked as potential.
A 2020 inspection found the trees on site could be primary or secondary food sources.
The assessment, conducted by a Geelong company, found "no koalas were observed during the assessment and no evidence was found to indicate that koalas are currently occupying the study area. The area may facilitate movement for local koala populations, however this site is unlikely to act as a key linkage."
The vegetation assessment found a total of eight indigenous plant species were identified during the vegetation assessment, such as eucalypt and blackwood trees, which are classed as Local Conservation Significance.
There are five eucalypt trees planned to be removed for the subdivision.
The land has vegetation to one side and the back, and residential properties down one side.
Wildlife shelters and care groups have raised concerns over the lack of koalas seen recently around the Ballarat region.
Ballarat Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (BWRAC) secretary Melissa Morey said they were concerned about the lack of koala's
"We've got a small number of koalas in the Ballarat area, road trauma and dog attacks for them is just huge," she said.
City of Ballarat council lifted a pet ban in a Mount Helen estate in June, an area known as a koala corridor.
BWRAC opposed the move.
"Koala numbers in Ballarat have rapidly declined in the past decade," BWRAC president Jessica Robertson said.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
